New Year’s Day violence sees two people dead after knife attacks in London

A man and a woman have been killed in separate knife attacks in London in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Police were alerted after a man, who is believed to be a security guard in his early 30s, was stabbed outside a private party in the West End at around 5.30am.

Scotland Yard said that two other men, aged 37 and 29, and a 29-year-old woman were also stabbed in the incident on Park Lane. A number of police vehicles were at the scene, and the area was cordoned off (John Stillwell/PA)

In another incident, a woman, aged in her early 30s, was found with stab wounds at a residential address in Camberwell, south London. She died at 4.50am.

Detectives are also investigating a shooting at a nightclub in Hackney, east London, in which a woman was shot in the leg.

Police believe the man who died at the Park Lane party in the West End was a security guard who was attacked by a group of men who were trying to get into the venue.

Emergency services were called to the property at around 5.30am following reports of violence.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The men and the woman who were also injured were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police outside the Grosvenor House Suites in Park Lane, London after a security guard was stabbed to death and three others injured as they tried to bar a group of men from entering a New Year’s Eve party.

The Met’s Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge said: “The incident took place outside a venue that was hosting a private party.

“I would like to hear from anyone who was present at that event and witnessed this incident.

“A number of witnesses have already been spoken to, but it is clear many others who were present are yet to be traced, some of whom may have captured the attack on their mobile phones.

“It appears the deceased and the two injured males were working as security staff for the party. They were attacked by a group of males who were outside trying to enter the venue.

“The female was also attacked as she assisted the security staff in closing the front door of the premises.

“This shocking incident happened just hours into a New Year, the area was particularly busy with people out celebrating and making their way home from various parties and organised events.” A number of officers remain at the scene (John Stilwell/PA)

A large police presence remained in the area on Tuesday evening, with at least 12 officers at the site.

Parts of Mount Street, Aldford Street and Park Street have been cordoned off and pedestrians attempting to access the area were blocked by officers on the scene.

The woman who died in south London was found at a property on John Ruskin Street in Camberwell at 4.20am.

The woman, aged in her early 30s, was pronounced dead at 4.50am.

Her next of kin have not been informed and formal identification is yet to take place.

A 34-year-old man was initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at a south London police station.

Scotland Yard said officers were also called to shooting at a nightclub in Kingsland Road, Hackney, at around 5am.

Paramedics treated the victim, who is believed to be aged in her mid-20s, for a leg wound. She was then taken to hospital and her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

