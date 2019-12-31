New Year live: World welcomes 2020

Nations around the world are ringing in the new year and bidding farewell to a decade that will be remembered for the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the MeToo movement and Donald Trump.

Here is a look at how the world is ushering in 2020.

Hong Kong

Revellers and pro-democracy protesters alike flocked to sites across the territory to see out a troubled 2019.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city has toned down the usually raucous celebrations this year, and the traditional fireworks display over Victoria Harbour has been cancelled, while some roads have been closed and barriers set up in the Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district. A human chain in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

South Korea

Thousands of South Koreans filled cold streets in central Seoul for a traditional bell-tolling ceremony to send off an exhausting 2019 highlighted by political scandals, decaying job markets and crumbling diplomacy with North Korea. New Year wishes in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Japan

People flocked to temples and shrines to mark the first new year of the Reiwa era.

Under Japan’s old-style calendar, linked to emperors’ rules, Reiwa started in May after Emperor Akihito stepped down and his son Naruhito became emperor.

Australia

More than a million people descended on a hazy Sydney Harbour and surrounding areas as the city went ahead with its famous fireworks display after being granted an exemption to a total fire ban, amid devastation caused by wildfires across the country. The event began with a family-friendly display, ahead of the midnight showstopper. Fireworks over the Sydney skyline (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image/AP)

China

President Xi Jinping used his new year address to call for Hong Kong to return to stability following months of pro-democracy protests, saying a peaceful, harmonious environment is key to the Asian financial hub’s prosperity.

Samoa

While fireworks erupted at midnight from Mount Vaea, overlooking the capital Apia, the end of 2019 was a time of remembrance after a measles epidemic claimed 81 lives, mostly children under five.

New Zealand

Major cities greeted the new year with fireworks, and saw off 2019 without regret after a gunman identified killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, and an eruption of volcanic White Island killed at least 19 tourists and guides.

Kiribati

The island nation covering more than three million square miles of the Pacific was one of the first countries to welcome a new decade where it will be on the front line of the battle against climate change, facing drought and rising sea levels.