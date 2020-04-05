News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New UK Labour leader Keir Starmer unveils his new-look shadow cabinet

By Press Association
Sunday, April 05, 2020 - 05:36 PM

Keir Starmer has announced the senior members of his new shadow cabinet after his landslide victory in the Labour leadership race.

Former treasury minister Anneliese Dodds has been made shadow chancellor, his leadership rival Lisa Nandy has been appointed shadow foreign secretary and Nick Thomas-Symonds will be shadow home secretary.

Rachel Reeves will be shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, while Jonathan Ashworth will remain shadow health secretary.

Lisa Nandy has been appointed shadow foreign secretary (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nick Brown has been re-appointed chief whip and Angela Smith remains shadow leader of the Lords.

John McDonnell and Diane Abbott, who served under Jeremy Corbyn, are out of the shadow cabinet, but former shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry is expected to remain – albeit in a different role.

Mr Starmer said: “We are living through a national emergency. Under my leadership, the Labour Party will always act in the country’s interest to save lives and protect livelihoods. That will be the number one priority of my shadow cabinet.

“We will be a responsible opposition that supports the Government where we believe they are right and challenge them when we believe mistakes are being made.”

