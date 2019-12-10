News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

New theory sheds light on how oxygen came to be on Earth

New theory sheds light on how oxygen came to be on Earth
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 09:30 PM

The oxygenation events which paved the way to intelligent life roaming Earth may have been more spontaneous than believed, according to a new study.

Up until 2.4 billion years ago, the planet had no oxygen in the atmosphere, when the first of three major oxygenation events took place.

Currently theories suggest that a biological revolution, or tectonic changes causing a shift in volcanic activity and make-up of the crust could be behind these oxygenation events.

But scientists at the University of Leeds think that it was simply a matter of time before oxygen levels would be capable of supporting complex life.

Their new theory suggests breathable air came about as a result of internal feedbacks in phosphorus, carbon and oxygen cycles – three of the six essential elemental ingredients for life – without the requirement for extensive external forcing.

Based on this work, it seems that oxygenated planets may be much more common than previously thought, because they do not require multiple - and very unlikely - biological advances, or chance happenings of tectonics

They say this also increases the chances of other high-oxygen planets out there.

“This research really tests our understanding of how the Earth became oxygen rich, and thus became able to support intelligent life,” said Lewis Alcott, postgraduate researcher and lead author of the paper, which appears in the Science journal.

“Based on this work, it seems that oxygenated planets may be much more common than previously thought, because they do not require multiple – and very unlikely – biological advances, or chance happenings of tectonics.”

Senior author Dr Benjamin Mills added: “The model demonstrates that a gradual oxygenation of Earth’s surface over time should result in distinct oxygenation events in the atmosphere and oceans, comparable to those seen in the geological record.

“Our work shows that the relationship between the global phosphorus, carbon and oxygen cycles is fundamental to understanding the oxygenation history of the Earth.

“This could help us to better understand how a planet other than our own may become habitable.”

EarthOxygenTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Banksy to raise money for homeless charities in UK after latest artworkBanksy to raise money for homeless charities in UK after latest artwork

Alberto Fernandez takes reins as Argentina’s new presidentAlberto Fernandez takes reins as Argentina’s new president

Extinction Rebellion protesters glue themselves to Tory election bus after Boris Johnson JCB stuntExtinction Rebellion protesters glue themselves to Tory election bus after Boris Johnson JCB stunt

UK Parole Board to review decision to free killer who has declined to lead police to victim's bodyUK Parole Board to review decision to free killer who has declined to lead police to victim's body


Lifestyle

Ray Liotta never planned to be an actor. He only signed up for drama classes in college in a bid to dodge the more academic subjects, and didn’t make his first film until he was 30.Both sides now: Ray Liotta on his 40 year career

I am Jesus Christ! No, don’t worry, this writer’s ego isn’t quite that big. We won’t be turning water into wine. Rather, ‘I Am Jesus Christ’ is the name of a new game just announced on Steam.GameTech: The new video game 'I am Jesus Christ'

Johnny ‘Fang’ Murphy, frontman with Cork group The Stargazers, tells Ellie O’Byrne about the cultural milestones on his musical journey.Getting into the swing of things: Johnny 'Fang' Murphy on his musical journey

Clean skincare is cleaning up, but does it even mean anything in particular?The Skin Nerd: When clean does not always mean better

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »