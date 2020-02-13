News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

New study sheds light on how upside-down jellyfish cause ‘stinging water’

New study sheds light on how upside-down jellyfish cause ‘stinging water’
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 04:00 PM

Scientists believe they may have solved the mystery of why coming close to upside-down jellyfish can cause irritating stings, without any direct contact with the creature.

Researchers have found that the Cassiopea jellyfish release toxin-filled mucus into the water that can lead to stinging, itching skin, a phenomenon which the team describe as “stinging water”.

Cheryl Ames, an associate professor at Tohoku University in Japan and one of the study authors, said: “This discovery was both a surprise and a long-awaited resolution to the mystery of stinging water.

“We can now let swimmers know that stinging water is caused by upside-down jellyfish, despite their general reputation as a mild stinger.”

Upside-down jellyfish live in warmer coastal regions around the world and can sometimes be seen in the shallow waters of the western Atlantic Ocean.

Cassiopea, or upside-down jellyfish, can cause irritating stings, without coming into direct contact (Allen Collins/Noaa)
Cassiopea, or upside-down jellyfish, can cause irritating stings, without coming into direct contact (Allen Collins/Noaa)

When the researchers looked at samples of the jellyfish mucus under a microscope, they found “gyrating balls of stinging cells” that they called cassiosomes.

On further investigation, the team found these cassiosomes bundled into “small spoon-like structures” on the creatures’ arms.

Three different toxins were identified within the cassiosomes following a molecular analysis.

When gently provoked, the jellyfish were found to release thousands of cassiosomes that mingled with the animal’s mucus expelled in the water to form free-floating “mucus grenades”.

Cassiosomes viewed under a microscope (Cheryl Ames/Anna Klompen/Nature Communications Biology)
Cassiosomes viewed under a microscope (Cheryl Ames/Anna Klompen/Nature Communications Biology)

These so-called mucus grenades can sting swimmers and prey without coming into contact with the jellyfish themselves.

Allen Collins, a zoologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa) said the team’s discovery was “particularly exciting” because while the Cassiopea jellyfish have been recognised for more two centuries, cassiosomes have remained unknown until now.

He added: “They’re not the most venomous critters, but there is a human health impact.

“We knew that the water gets stingy, but no-one had spent the time to figure out exactly how it happens.”

The findings are published in the journal Nature Communications Biology.

Cassiopea jellyfishJellyfishUpside-down jellyfishTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Coronavirus: China reports 254 new deaths and more than 15,000 new casesCoronavirus: China reports 254 new deaths and more than 15,000 new cases

Fear, boredom and adventure fill each day on quarantined cruise shipFear, boredom and adventure fill each day on quarantined cruise ship

More than £18m extra needed for Big Ben tower repair worksMore than £18m extra needed for Big Ben tower repair works

Boris Johnson urged to ‘fess up’ over mystery £15,000 holiday giftBoris Johnson urged to ‘fess up’ over mystery £15,000 holiday gift


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.Disney’s interactive Star Wars hotel set to take reservations this year

Galway’s ever-splendid Kai restaurant and cafe returns with its Cookbook Club (February 25), this time focussing on London restaurant Dishoom’s From Bombay With Love and a cuisine inspired by legendary Irani cafes in late 19th century India, with chef/proprietor Jess Murphy serving up family-style sharing platters of dishes created from recipes in the book.The Menu: serving up the latest food news

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »