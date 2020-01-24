News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New strikes and protests as France unveils retirement bill

Friday, January 24, 2020 - 09:25 AM

French unions are holding last-ditch strikes and protests around the country as the government unveils a divisive bill redesigning the national retirement system.

Travellers faced renewed disruptions on regional trains and the Paris subway, and some schools and other public services also faced walkouts.

The number of striking workers and halted trains dropped considerably this week after the government made a series of concessions. But unions hope the actions will revive opposition to President Emmanuel Macron’s signature reform.

Demonstrators stand on top of a vandalised car with flares (AP/Daniel Cole)
His government is moving ahead with the plan anyway, presenting it at a Cabinet meeting. Then it goes to parliament, where Mr Macron’s party has a large majority.

The plan will streamline France’s 42 retirement systems into a single points-based system for all workers, public and private sector alike, and abolish special provisions allowing certain workers to retire as early as their 50s. It will also introduce a minimum pension.

However, the government backed down on plans to raise the age to receive a full pension from 62 to 64, and negotiated deals with various sectors – including pilots, members of the military and police – who will still be able to retire earlier than others.

The new points system will come into place starting in 2022 for the youngest workers, and then gradually for older workers. It will only affect those born after 1974.

Many details remain undecided and will be announced by the government later.

Mr Macron argues that the old system was unfair, outdated and too costly for a country with growing life expectancy. Unions say the new plan threatens hard-won workers’ rights.

