News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

New statue unveiled in honour of US civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks

New statue unveiled in honour of US civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks
By Press Association
Sunday, December 01, 2019 - 11:12 PM

A new statue of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks was dedicated in Alabama’s capital city on Sunday, the 64th anniversary of her historic refusal to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man.

Montgomery mayor Steven Reed and Alabama governor Kay Ivey pulled back a cloth to unveil the statue before a crowd of about 400 spectators.

The ceremony coincided with the anniversary of Ms Parks’ December 1955 arrest that sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal part of the civil rights movement.

Mary Louise Smith, a plaintiff in the Browder vs. Gayle case that desegregated buses in Montgomery, stands beside the Rosa Parks statue (Mickey Welsh/AP)
Mary Louise Smith, a plaintiff in the Browder vs. Gayle case that desegregated buses in Montgomery, stands beside the Rosa Parks statue (Mickey Welsh/AP)

“This depiction will inspire future generations to make the pilgrimage to our city, to push toward the path of righteousness, strength, courage and equality,” Mr Reed, who recently became the first African American mayor of Montgomery, said at the ceremony, according to al.com.

Four granite markers near the statue honour plaintiffs in Browder v. Gayle, the court case that determined segregation on Montgomery buses was unconstitutional.

One of the plaintiffs, Mary Louise Smith, took part in the ceremony on Sunday.

File photo of Rosa Parks (Khue Bui/AP)
File photo of Rosa Parks (Khue Bui/AP)

Rosa Parks was 92 when she died in 2005.

Fred Gray, the lawyer who defended Ms Parks, the Browder v. Gayle plaintiffs and many other civil rights activists, sat in the second row at the unveiling.

“For the city officials, from the city and the county, to be able to honour Mrs Parks and honour those plaintiffs, and even more importantly to honour the 40,000 African American men and women who stayed off of the buses for 382 days, it is indeed a step in the right direction,” Mr Gray told the Montgomery Advertiser.

READ MORE

Mexico gun battle death toll rises after seven more gang members killed

Rosa Parks

More in this Section

Nigel Farage warns UK politicians not to demonise Donald TrumpNigel Farage warns UK politicians not to demonise Donald Trump

Maltese PM to resign amid protests over reporter’s deathMaltese PM to resign amid protests over reporter’s death

Iraqi parliament accepts PM’s resignation amid protestsIraqi parliament accepts PM’s resignation amid protests

Mexico gun battle death toll rises after seven more gang members killedMexico gun battle death toll rises after seven more gang members killed


Lifestyle

Minane Island is a mere speck beside its giant neighbour Bere Island in Bantry Bay, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: Not a 'carew' in the world for Minane

A model aquaponics gardening system in Cork, where fish and edible plants grow together, demonstrates one way to help feed the planet sustainably, retired priest and keen gardener, Fr Tom Kearney, tells Ellie O’Byrne.Aquaponics gardening: The miracle of the veg and the fishes

Sinéad McCarthy is the general manager at The Brehon Hotel and here she gives us an insight into her working life.You’ve Been Served: Sinead McCarthy of Killarney's Brehon Hotel

Cathy Martin of Dowtcha Puppets reminisces on schools days with Ciara McDonnell.The School Daze of Cathy Martin from Dowtcha Puppets: ‘Music was the best class’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »