New research suggests coastal living linked with better mental health

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 07:00 AM

People who live close to the sea have better mental health than those who live further away, regardless of their household income, a new study suggests.

According to scientists, living near the sea could support better mental health in England’s poorest communities.

Researchers from the University of Exeter used survey data from 25,963 respondents in their investigations into the wellbeing effects of being by the coast.

The beach and shoreline at West Runton village, Norfolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
After taking other related factors into account, they found that living in large towns and cities the coastline is linked with better mental health for those in the lowest earning households.

The research suggests those who live less than a kilometre from the coast are around 22% less likely to have symptoms of a mental health disorder, than those who live 50km or more away.

Those from low income households less than a kilometre from the coast are around 40% less likely to have symptoms, compared to those earning the same amount living more than 50km away.

Around one in six adults in England suffer from mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression, and these are far more likely in people from poorer backgrounds.

Our research suggests, for the first time, that people in poorer households living close to the coast experience fewer symptoms of mental health disorders

Published in the Health and Place journal, the findings suggest access to the coast could help to reduce these health inequalities in towns and cities close to the sea.

The research used data from the Health Survey for England and compared people’s health to their proximity to the coast.

Researchers say their findings add to the growing evidence that access to blue spaces—particularly coastal environments—might improve health and wellbeing.

Dr Jo Garrett, who led the study, said: “Our research suggests, for the first time, that people in poorer households living close to the coast experience fewer symptoms of mental health disorders.

“When it comes to mental health, this ‘protective’ zone could play a useful role in helping to level the playing field between those on high and low income.”

Dr Mathew White, environmental psychologist at the University of Exeter, said: “This kind of research into blue health is vital to convincing governments to protect, create and encourage the use of coastal spaces.

“We need to help policy makers understand how to maximise the wellbeing benefits of ‘blue’ spaces in towns and cities and ensure that access is fair and inclusive for everyone, while not damaging our fragile coastal environments.”

