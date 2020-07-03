News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New prime minister named in France as Emmanuel Macron launches reshuffle

Friday, July 03, 2020 - 11:57 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron has named Jean Castex, who coordinated France’s virus reopening strategy, as the country’s new prime minister.

The relatively low-profile Mr Castex replaces Edouard Philippe, who resigned earlier in the day.

Mr Macron is reshuffling the government to focus on restarting the economy after months of lockdown.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Edouard Philippe (Christian Hartmann/AP)
In an interview given to several local newspapers on Thursday, Mr Macron, said he is seeking a “new path” to rebuild the country for the two remaining years of his term.

He praised Mr Philippe’s “outstanding work” in the past three years.

“I will need to make choices to lead (the country) down the path,” he said.


