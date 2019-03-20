NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

New Kazakh president sworn in after long-time leader resigns

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 10:20 AM

The speaker of Kazakhstan’s parliament has been sworn in as interim president a day after long-time leader Nursultan Nazarbayev abruptly resigned.

Mr Nazarbayev surprised many by announcing in a televised address that he would step down after nearly 30 years in office that has included the whole of Kazakhstan’s time as an independent nation.

The 78-year-old attended Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s inauguration on Wednesday, entering to lengthy applause from assembled dignitaries before taking a seat on a podium behind the lectern where Mr Tokayev gave an address.

Minutes after he was sworn in, Mr Tokayev suggested the capital Astana be renamed Nursultan to honour the outgoing president.

Nursultan Nazarbayev (Alastair Grant/AP)

He praised Mr Nazarbayev as “an outstanding reformer” who is widely expected to continue to wield influence as chairman of the security council and head of the ruling party.

Rumours about Mr Nazarbayev’s resignation and a possible plan for succession have been swirling for years.

Some speculated that he might be grooming his daughter, who has served as deputy prime minister and is a legislator, for succession, but he has not indicated he has a successor in mind.

READ MORE

Latest: Foreign aid begins flowing into cyclone-hit southern Africa where over 350 confirmed dead

He took the helm in Kazakhstan as its Communist Party chief of the republic in 1989 when it was part of the Soviet Union, and he was first elected its president weeks before the 1991 Soviet collapse gave the country its independence.

He has been widely praised for maintaining stability and ethnic peace in Kazakhstan, a large, oil-rich nation south of Russia and west of China.

He has been criticised for marginalising the political opposition and creating what is effectively a one-party state, but the political regime he has built is more liberal than those in the de-facto dictatorships in neighbouring Central Asian countries.

- Press Association

More on this topic

What is Bauhaus and why does it matter today?

Cork Airport sets up lanyard scheme for passengers with hidden disabilities

Dublin gig shows why Drake is the first true superstar of the streaming era

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson making BBC documentary on body image and mental health

KEYWORDS

Kassym-Jomart TokayevNursultan Nazarbayev

More in this Section

Beware of queen bees under your feet, say scientists

Brexit: What they said then and now

Katie Price due in court to face charges of shouting abuse at school

Gardening for just 10 minutes a week can cut risk of death, study suggests


Lifestyle

Can a craft exhibition have Brexit influences?

Irish author’s mental health memoir shortlisted for prize

The mother of all gifts: Here are some ideas for how to treat your mum this Mother's Day

Blue Planet: Diving in for live show

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »