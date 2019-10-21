News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

New imaging technology to help show how tumours form

New imaging technology to help show how tumours form
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 12:01 AM

New imaging technology has been developed to help picture how tumours form.

Early diagnosis and treatment of patients with cancer could be helped by the tool which researchers at the University of Edinburgh use to detect the key cells involved.

The new type of chemical probe can also help scientists track the progress of a tumour and how immune cells can have a positive or negative influence.

Dr Takanori Kitamura, of the university’s MRC Centre for Reproductive Health, said: “This technology allows us to see how a specific type of immune cell affects how tumours grow.

“This advance will be important in improving patient diagnoses.

The technology has been developed by scientists at the University of Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
The technology has been developed by scientists at the University of Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Researchers say further development would open up the possibility of tracking tiny changes inside the body’s tissue.

The technology could also be used by doctors to monitor how patients respond to treatment.

Dr Marc Vendrell, of the university’s Centre for Inflammation Research, added: “This is an important advance in our abilities to study the role that immune cells play in tumours.

“We hope that this new technology will accelerate the design of better therapies to halt the development of metastasis.”

The study – published in the journal Angewandte Chemie – was funded by the European Commission, Medical Research Council and the Wellcome Trust.

Angewandte ChemieCancerCentre for Inflammation ResearchEuropean CommissionMarc VendrellMedical Research CouncilMRC Centre for Reproductive HealthTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

High pollution days ‘lead to more cardiac arrests, strokes and asthma attacks’High pollution days ‘lead to more cardiac arrests, strokes and asthma attacks’

Scientists come together in quest to stop cancer from occurring in first placeScientists come together in quest to stop cancer from occurring in first place

New Orleans sets off blasts to demolish cranes at collapsed hotelNew Orleans sets off blasts to demolish cranes at collapsed hotel

Lebanese stage massive protest against leaders in rare sign of unityLebanese stage massive protest against leaders in rare sign of unity


Lifestyle

'When a role became available in The River Lee following the refurbishment, I jumped at the chance!'You've Been Served: Sinead McDonald of The River Lee on life as a Brand Manager

It’s the personal stories from Bruce Springsteen that turn his new ‘Western Stars’ documentary into something special, the director tells Esther McCarthy.Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars documentary more than just a music film

Apart from the several variations in its spelling in Irish and English, Inishtubbrid, Co Clare is also recognised by three other names: Wall’s Island; O’Grady’s Island and Inishtubber which surely puts it up there as the island with most names — not counting say Inisvickillane, Co Kerry which has about 33 variations to that spelling.The Islands of Ireland: In search of tranquility

More and more communities and volunteers are taking on environmental tasks around the country. In Clonmel, Co Tipperary, for example, people have united to get rid of Himalayan balsam, an invasive plant, from the banks of the River Suir.‘Bashing’ invasive plants

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »