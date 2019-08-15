New global heat record set in July

July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880, meteorologists have said.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Thursday that July was 0.95C (1.71F) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.

JUST IN: July 2019 now ranks #1 as the warmest month on record, according to the monthly Global Climate Report from @NOAANCEIclimate https://t.co/gzv7jcCDDX #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/aNSyYtAsRa — NOAA (@NOAA) August 15, 2019

The results had been expected after several European countries reported new all-time temperature records in July.

Scientists say the upward trend is likely to continue because of man-made climate change.

Last month narrowly topped the previous July record, set in 2016, by 0.03C (0.05F).

June of this year had already set a sizzling record for that month over the past 140 years.

The year to date is also 0.95C (1.71F) above the long-term average, but still slightly behind 2016.

- Press Association