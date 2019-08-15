News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

New global heat record set in July

New global heat record set in July
By Press Association
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 05:16 PM

July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880, meteorologists have said.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Thursday that July was 0.95C (1.71F) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.

The results had been expected after several European countries reported new all-time temperature records in July.

Scientists say the upward trend is likely to continue because of man-made climate change.

Last month narrowly topped the previous July record, set in 2016, by 0.03C (0.05F).

June of this year had already set a sizzling record for that month over the past 140 years.

The year to date is also 0.95C (1.71F) above the long-term average, but still slightly behind 2016.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Hans Zimmer commissioned by BBC for UK music education schemeHans Zimmer commissioned by BBC for UK music education scheme

Ladbrokes' Irish revenue grows 1% despite betting tax hikeLadbrokes' Irish revenue grows 1% despite betting tax hike

Guinness Enterprise Centre loses appeal against €280k planning chargeGuinness Enterprise Centre loses appeal against €280k planning charge

First comes gold, then comes marriage: US Olympian ties knot in Macroom, CorkFirst comes gold, then comes marriage: US Olympian ties knot in Macroom, Cork

climate changeEnvironmentheatwaveUS National Oceanic and Atmospheric AdministrationWeather

More in this Section

Quarry search nears completion in mother and son murder probeQuarry search nears completion in mother and son murder probe

23 injured in emergency landing after Russian airliner hits flock of birds23 injured in emergency landing after Russian airliner hits flock of birds

Hong Kong Umbrella Movement leader released on bailHong Kong Umbrella Movement leader released on bail

Trump: China should ‘work humanely’ with Hong Kong before trade talksTrump: China should ‘work humanely’ with Hong Kong before trade talks


Lifestyle

Populate your feed with these stylish, hunger-inducing, family-friendly accounts.The Instagrammers mixing food and parenting

It’s all about wildlife-watching, Tanzanian hitch-hiking, and temperatures of -56, as Luke Rix-Standing finds out.BBC presenter talks about the highs and lows of being a compulsive traveller

Think wallpaper’s too daunting or outdated? Gabrielle Fagan reveals how to get on board with one of decor’s boldest shifts.Roll up, Roll up: 6 wicked ways to wake up your rooms with wallpaper

Help and advice for keeping cavities at bay.As dentists call for sugar-free schools, here are 5 top tips for looking after your children’s teeth

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »