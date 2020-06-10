News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New footage appears to show police punch and tase another black man who later died in custody

By Press Association
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 11:17 AM

Newly uncovered video appears to show police officers in Louisiana repeatedly punching and Tasering a black man they were arresting soon before he died in police custody.

Video on Louisiana TV station KSLA shows an April 5 altercation between Tommie Dale McGlothen, 44, and four police officers in the city of Shreveport.

Mr McGlothen died on April 6 at a local hospital, according to a local coroner.

In the four-and-a-half-minute video, which KSLA shot off of the cellphone of a person the station said witnessed the altercation, officers can be seen wrestling with a man on the ground. At least one officer appears to punch him repeatedly, with another appearing to hit him with a baton.

A voice can be heard saying the officers were using a Taser on the man.

At one point, officers get the man to his feet with his hands appearing to be handcuffed behind him and he immediately falls or is pushed backwards to the ground.

After getting him up again, they then walk him to a police vehicle and push him against it, and his head hits the bonnet.

The video comes at a time of furore across the US over police treatment of black people, with mourners gathering in Houston yesterday to remember George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for minutes.

According to local coroner Todd Thoma, police arrived at a Shreveport home on April 5 after Mr McGlothen blocked a driveway and followed a homeowner into his house.

Police reported Mr McGlothen was “mumbling incoherently” and “exhibiting signs of paranoia and emotional disturbance,” the coroner said in a news release yesterday.

“Police officers used Tasers, mace and nightsticks (truncheons) to control McGlothen, who was agitated and combative and had fought with a homeowner,” according to the coroner.

The coroner said Mr McGlothen died of “excited delirium” but that his death possibly could have been prevented and it should have been obvious “he needed medical care”.

The coroner said Mr McGlothen was left in the back of a police vehicle for 48 minutes before it was discovered he was unresponsive and not breathing.

“He was predominantly unsupervised during this entire period. After a violent confrontation with psychotic behaviour, and being Tasered several times, a more thorough evaluation … would have been indicated,” the coroner said.

“Although autopsy showed that Mr McGlothen suffered multiple blunt force injuries from both his confrontation with police and the citizens earlier in the day and that evening, no injuries were life-threatening or could be considered serious.

Mr McGlothen had underlying heart disease and clearly was suffering from excited delirium. The combination of these factors caused his death.

The city’s police chief, Ben Raymond, said in a press release the four officers involved had been placed on leave pending an investigation, saying “this is a matter of great concern to me”.

Raymond said the police had conducted a thorough investigation into the incident and had sent the results to the district attorney’s office.

They also said state police were reviewing the case.

