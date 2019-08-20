News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

New documents reveal Japanese wartime emperor’s ‘deep regrets’

New documents reveal Japanese wartime emperor’s ‘deep regrets’
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 09:24 AM

Newly unearthed documents have revealed that former Japanese emperor Hirohito repeatedly felt sorry about the Second World War and tried, unsuccessfully, to express his feelings by using the word “remorse” in a 1952 speech.

The records of conversations with Hirohito spanning several years were kept by Michiji Tajima, a top Imperial Household Agency official who took office after the war.

Journals and notebooks kept by Michiji Tajima, a former top Imperial Household Agency, in Tokyo (Kyodo/AP)
Journals and notebooks kept by Michiji Tajima, a former top Imperial Household Agency, in Tokyo (Kyodo/AP)

Japan’s NHK television obtained 18 notebooks through Mr Tajima’s family, and aired a special programme last weekend.

Although it is not surprising Hirohito had deep regrets about the war, the documents highlight how strong his emotions had been.

NHK said at one point Hirohito insisted he must include the word “remorse” in his speech, but the prime minister advised against it.

The Japanese Imperial Household Agency has declined to comment on the report.

- Press Association

READ MORE

El Salvador rape victim suspected of having abortion acquitted at retrial

More on this topic

German film producer Artur Brauner dies aged 100German film producer Artur Brauner dies aged 100

Second World War bomb defused in Germany following mass evacuationSecond World War bomb defused in Germany following mass evacuation

Remnants of US fighter plane excavated in IrelandRemnants of US fighter plane excavated in Ireland

Thousands visit Normandy town for D-Day commemorationsThousands visit Normandy town for D-Day commemorations

HirohitoJapanSecond World WarTOPIC: World War II

More in this Section

Weather change fuels hopes Gran Canaria blaze can be tackledWeather change fuels hopes Gran Canaria blaze can be tackled

One dead, seven injured in Montana demolition derby crashOne dead, seven injured in Montana demolition derby crash

El Salvador rape victim suspected of having abortion acquitted at retrialEl Salvador rape victim suspected of having abortion acquitted at retrial

Trump hails ‘great discussion’ with Boris Johnson on post-Brexit trade dealTrump hails ‘great discussion’ with Boris Johnson on post-Brexit trade deal


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance on how to cope when your husband is pushing boundaries.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is playing games with another woman – what should I do?’

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 20, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »