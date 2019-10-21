News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New disturbances in Chile as queues for food build up

By Press Association
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 08:06 PM

Hundreds of protesters are defying an emergency decree to confront police in Chile’s capital, continuing disturbances that have left at least 11 dead and led the president to say the country is “at war”.

Police used tear gas and streams of water to break up protests on one of Santiago’s main streets on Monday.

Meanwhile, many people lined up at supermarkets that had reopened. Many were still closed after a weekend that saw scores of stores looted or burned.

Troops on guard at a supermarket (Luis Hidalgo/AP)
Only one of the city’s six subway lines was operating because rioters had burned or damaged many of the stations.

President Sebastian Pinera said on Sunday that the country is “at war with a powerful, relentless enemy that respects nothing or anyone and is willing to use violence and crime without any limits”.

ProtestSantiagoTOPIC: NONE

