New Delhi schools shut as air pollution health emergency declared

By Press Association
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 11:28 AM

A health emergency has been declared in India’s capital by an expert panel due to air pollution choking the city, with authorities ordering schools closed until November 5.

The Supreme Court-appointed panel is also temporarily banning construction activity in the New Delhi region to control the dust in the air.

Air pollution in New Delhi generally peaks around November 1 due to a combination of smog from fireworks set off during a Hindu festival and smoke from the burning of agricultural fields in the neighbouring states blowing in.

The air quality index reading at the US embassy in New Delhi for pollution particles in the air reached nine times the recommended World Health Organisation level on Friday.

New Delhi’s skyline is enveloped in smog and dust (Manish Swarup/AP)
New Delhi’s skyline is enveloped in smog and dust (Manish Swarup/AP)

At such levels, people are advised to avoid all outdoor exertion due to the health risks.

New Delhi’s top elected official Arvind Kejriwal has already announced a plan to restrict the movement of private cars in the capital for nearly two weeks, beginning on Monday.

Private cars running on petrol and diesel will be allowed in New Delhi only on alternate days from November 4 to 15, depending on whether they have even or odd numbered plates.

Mr Kejriwal said similar restrictions in 2016 reduced air pollution up to 13%.

On Friday, he distributed free masks to groups of young children in the Indian capital.

Last month, Mr Kejriwal announced plans to sweep roads mechanically, plant trees and control pollution at 12 hotspots in the city.

India is home to many of the world’s most polluted cities.

Air pollutionIndiaNew DelhiPollutionSmogTOPIC: Climate change

