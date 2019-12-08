News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

New Delhi fire leaves at least 43 people dead

New Delhi fire leaves at least 43 people dead
By Press Association
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 07:28 AM

Updated 8.45am: At least 43 people have died in a devastating fire at a building in a crowded grains market area in central New Delhi.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

Police officers cordon off the site (Manish Swarup/AP)
Police officers cordon off the site (Manish Swarup/AP)

Firefighters fought the blaze from 100 metres away because it broke out in one of the area’s many alleyways, tangled in electrical wire and too narrow for vehicles to access, authorities at the scene said.

The fire started at a factory space near Sadar Bazaar, New Delhi’s largest wholesale market for household goods.

Many of the victims were factory workers who were asleep when the blaze began, according to Yogesh, a police spokesman who uses one name. Police are investigating whether the factory was operating legally, he said.

Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the blaze was put out by 25 fire trucks and the rescue operation completed. He said 56 people had been moved out of the area due to the fire, which broke out around 5.30am local time on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the fire as “extremely horrific”.

“My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery,” Modi tweeted.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

In 1997, a fire in a New Delhi cinema killed 59 people. In February this year, 17 people were killed by a fire in a six-story hotel, also in the Indian capital, that started in an unauthorised rooftop kitchen.

READ MORE

Global sleep-out across 52 cities worldwide shines spotlight on homelessness

More on this topic

Indian police fatally shoot four suspects in gang-rape caseIndian police fatally shoot four suspects in gang-rape case

Protesters call for action after woman gang-raped and killed in IndiaProtesters call for action after woman gang-raped and killed in India

Indian court rules in favour of Hindu temple on disputed landIndian court rules in favour of Hindu temple on disputed land

Indian prime minister picks up rubbish from beachIndian prime minister picks up rubbish from beach

TOPIC: India

More in this Section

Global sleep-out across 52 cities worldwide shines spotlight on homelessnessGlobal sleep-out across 52 cities worldwide shines spotlight on homelessness

US student and Iranian scientist released in prisoner swapUS student and Iranian scientist released in prisoner swap

18 killed in air strikes on rebel stronghold in Syria18 killed in air strikes on rebel stronghold in Syria

US naval base gunman ‘watched videos of mass shootings before attack’US naval base gunman ‘watched videos of mass shootings before attack’


Lifestyle

This Christmas remember that there is no such thing as cheap food.Buy local: Use your LOAF

As we wait, eager and giddy, a collective shudder of agitated ardor ripples through the theatre, like a Late, Late Toyshow audience when they KNOW Ryan’s going to give them another €150 voucher. Suddenly, a voice booms from the stage. Everyone erupts, whooping and cheering. And that was just for the safety announcement.Everyman's outstanding Jack and the Beanstalk ticks all panto boxes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there’s a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays’ vibes man. Somebody to jump up with a pair of maracas and shake up the energy when things begin to flag.Happy Mondays create cheery Tuesday in Cork gig

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »