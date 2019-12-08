New Delhi fire leaves at least 43 people dead

Updated 8.45am: At least 43 people have died in a devastating fire at a building in a crowded grains market area in central New Delhi.

The cause of the fire was being investigated. Police officers cordon off the site (Manish Swarup/AP)

Firefighters fought the blaze from 100 metres away because it broke out in one of the area’s many alleyways, tangled in electrical wire and too narrow for vehicles to access, authorities at the scene said.

The fire started at a factory space near Sadar Bazaar, New Delhi’s largest wholesale market for household goods.

Many of the victims were factory workers who were asleep when the blaze began, according to Yogesh, a police spokesman who uses one name. Police are investigating whether the factory was operating legally, he said.

Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the blaze was put out by 25 fire trucks and the rescue operation completed. He said 56 people had been moved out of the area due to the fire, which broke out around 5.30am local time on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the fire as “extremely horrific”.

“My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery,” Modi tweeted.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

In 1997, a fire in a New Delhi cinema killed 59 people. In February this year, 17 people were killed by a fire in a six-story hotel, also in the Indian capital, that started in an unauthorised rooftop kitchen.