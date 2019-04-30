NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
New CNN poll gives Joe Biden 24 point lead over Bernie Sanders

By Greg Murphy
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 01:40 PM

Former US vice-president Joe Biden has received a bump in the polls following his 2020 announcement last week.

According to CNN, Biden jumped 11-points to 39% among Democrats or Democratic-leaning independent voters, a substantial jump from 28% in March.

The poll puts the former VP 24 points clear of his nearest competitor, Senator Bernie Sanders at 15%, and almost 30 points clear of Massachusetts Senator, Elizabeth Warren at 8%.

Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (7%), former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke (6%) and Sen. Kamala Harris of California (5%), who round out the list of those earning 5% or more in the poll. The remaining 17 candidates tested all held the support of 2% or less.

This surge in popularity solidifies Biden's position as the front-runner in the Democratic party to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections.

According to CNN's polling, Biden's lead extends across every major voter demographic but shrinks among young voters.

Biden remains popular with Democratic voters with 81% saying they have a favourable view of the former vice-president.

There are now a field of 20 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for US president.

Joe Biden accuses President Trump of abusing powers

