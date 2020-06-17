News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

New cancer test ‘up to 10 times more sensitive than traditional methods’

New cancer test ‘up to 10 times more sensitive than traditional methods’
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 08:01 PM

Scientists have developed a new technique to detect and monitor cancer that does not require invasive surgery and is thought to be up to 10 times more sensitive than traditional methods.

The process involves using a “personalised” genetic testing approach, which allows clinicians to look for genetic mutations of tumour DNA (ctDNA) floating in the bloodstream that are specific to the patient.

According to the researchers, the test is sensitive enough to detect one mutant DNA molecule among a million pieces of DNA, making it far more sensitive than traditional methods.

Personalised tests that can detect if cancer is still present, or find it early if it is returning, are now being tested in clinical trials

They believe this new method, detailed in the journal Science Translational Medicine, would allow clinicians to not only spot signs of the disease that would normally be hard to detect but also pick up on early evidence of relapses.

Dr Nitzan Rosenfeld, senior group leader at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute who led the team that conducted this research, said that while their work is still at an experimental stage, tests with “such sensitivity could make a real difference to patients”.

He said: “Personalised tests that can detect if cancer is still present, or find it early if it is returning, are now being tested in clinical trials.

“Whilst this may be several years away from clinical use, our research shows what is possible when we push such approaches to an extreme.

“It demonstrates that the levels of sensitivity we’ve come to accept in recent years in relation to testing for ctDNA can be dramatically improved.”

Most current tests for cancer patients are overly invasive or can fail to accurately monitor progress in tumours.

Tests that look for residual ctDNA in blood samples are less invasive but can be hard to detect because it is sometimes present in only tiny amounts in blood, especially in people with small tumours or residual disease.

But by using their new personalised method, the researchers were able to look “for hundreds and sometimes thousands of mutations in each blood sample”.

This involved analysing the genetic make-up of an individual’s tumour and targeting a set of mutations specific to the patient.

Their test was able to detect ctDNA in patients with earlier-stage disease, where the level of ctDNA in the blood is much lower.

This included patients with lung or breast cancer, as well as patients with early-stage melanoma who had already had surgery, the researchers said.

The scientists plan to use their method to help refine future tests for cancer early detection, as part of ongoing studies funded by Cancer Research UK.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

CancerCancer testscirculating tumour DNActDNATOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

France sends more police to Dijon after four nights of violent clashesFrance sends more police to Dijon after four nights of violent clashes

Liver perfusion technique ‘could save seven in 10 discarded donor livers’Liver perfusion technique ‘could save seven in 10 discarded donor livers’

EU opens antitrust investigations into Apple Pay and App StoreEU opens antitrust investigations into Apple Pay and App Store

Man arrested after shooting during New Mexico statue protestMan arrested after shooting during New Mexico statue protest


Lifestyle

The audience members taking their seats at Cork’s Savoy Cinema on September 30, 1959, may not have known it, but they were about to become witnesses to a turning point in Irish cultural history.B-Side the Leeside: Sean Ó Riada and 'Mise Éire'

Ali Honour, of Ali’s Kitchen at Paul Street, Cork, is originally from Oxford, and has been a participant in Cork’s Long Table Dinner since 2016.Question of Taste: Ali Honour of Ali's Kitchen

Last year around Father’s Day, I wrote my column all about how amazing my father was and how deeply he inspired me to be the best person I could be, how years after hepassed away, when I was just 14, people would tell me stories of how he helped them and changed their lives.Mum's the Word: A tribute to my daughter's incredible father

The Covid-19 crisis shifted the tectonic plates on which our personal and working lives sat steady for so long. It dramatically disrupted industries and economies around the world but when we analyse it we can clearly see that its real impact has been on people.Learning Points: Do you feel well in work?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »