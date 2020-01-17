News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New award presenters named ahead of Sunday’s SAG ceremony

Friday, January 17, 2020 - 08:39 AM

Scarlett Johansson, Sterling K. Brown and Taika Waititi will be up for Screen Actors Guild Awards and also handing them out at Sunday’s ceremony.

They are part of a new batch of SAG Awards presenters announced on Friday, along with Roman Griffin Davis, Jason Bateman, Lili Reinhart and Kaitlyn Dever.

They will join previously announced presenters including Lupita Nyong’o and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio, who will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Robert De Niro.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Steven Paston/AP)
Most of the presenters are also nominees.

Johansson is nominated for best actress in a film for Marriage Story, best supporting actress in a film for Jojo Rabbit and best cast in a film along with her Jojo Rabbit co-stars Waititi and Davis.

Brown, a four-time SAG Award winner, is nominated for best actor in a television drama for This Is Us.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

