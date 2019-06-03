NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

New Austrian chancellor sworn in with interim government

Monday, June 03, 2019 - 02:28 PM

Brigitte Bierlein has been sworn in as Austria’s new chancellor at the head of an interim government that will serve until after an election expected in September.

The 69-year-old became Austria’s first female chancellor on Monday at the head of a government of non-partisan experts.

Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen shakes hands with Chancellor Brigitte Berlin during an inauguration ceremony (Ronald Zak/AP)

Ms Bierlein was named as interim leader after Sebastian Kurz lost a confidence vote a week ago, following the collapse of a governing coalition of his right-wing People’s Party and the far-right Freedom Party.

That followed the publication of a video showing Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache appearing to offer lucrative government contracts to a purported Russian investor.

President Alexander Van der Bellen called on Austrians not to “turn away” from politics.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Trump launches attack on ‘loser’ Khan on his arrival for state visit to UK

More on this topic

Madhur Jaffery’s Creamy Chicken Korma with Almonds

Weekend Food: Darina Allen introduces you to some of her favourite Sri Lankan dishes

Rare set of Persian coins stolen in Belfast

Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard to shock Love Island villa

TOPIC:

More in this Section

Potential therapy based on natural immune defence ‘could help beat superbugs’

May looking forward to building on ties with US during Trump state visit

New blood test ‘can predict return of breast cancer before treatment’

US civil rights campaigner and chef Leah Chase dies aged 96


Lifestyle

We Sell Books: ‘We concentrate on the people who like the smell and feel of a book’

It's about time areas catered for the kind of tourists they want

Islands of Ireland: Inisherk, fire in the water

Mums rule the roost in bonobo society

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »