News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Netanyahu makes election pledge to begin annexing West Bank settlements

Netanyahu makes election pledge to begin annexing West Bank settlements
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 05:10 PM

Israel’s prime minister has vowed to begin annexing West Bank settlements if he wins national elections next week.

Tuesday’s announcement by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be aimed at shoring up support of hard-line nationalist voters.

Mr Netanyahu is in a tight race and has turned to a series of dramatic announcements in recent days as part of a frantic effort to mobilise his supporters.

Mr Netanyahu says Israel must lay out its vision as President Donald Trump prepares to unveil his Mideast peace plan.

Annexing settlements would likely spell the end of any lingering hopes of establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Mr Netanyahu made no mention of what he would do with the territory’s more than two million Palestinian residents.

More to follow...

READ MORE

President Trump sacks National Security Adviser John Bolton

More on this topic

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu reveals what he says is Iran nuclear weapons siteIsrael’s Benjamin Netanyahu reveals what he says is Iran nuclear weapons site

Israeli army says multiple targets hit by Lebanese militantsIsraeli army says multiple targets hit by Lebanese militants

Israeli girl, 17, killed in West Bank explosion blamed on PalestiniansIsraeli girl, 17, killed in West Bank explosion blamed on Palestinians

US congresswoman decides against West Bank visit citing ‘oppressive conditions’US congresswoman decides against West Bank visit citing ‘oppressive conditions’

TOPIC: Israel

More in this Section

Dorian displaced look to rebuild lives in wake of hurricane ordealDorian displaced look to rebuild lives in wake of hurricane ordeal

Man who stabbed teenager in bid to ‘murder a Muslim’ jailedMan who stabbed teenager in bid to ‘murder a Muslim’ jailed

Calls for reform after Iranian female football fan facing prison term diesCalls for reform after Iranian female football fan facing prison term dies

Restrict pesticides to prevent suicides in poorer countries, researchers sayRestrict pesticides to prevent suicides in poorer countries, researchers say


Lifestyle

Following a lengthy break from stand-up, Deirdre O’Kane has been tickling the nation’s funny bone again, and falling back in love with making us laugh.Deirdre O'Kane's on her new Sky TV show

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits.Michelle Darmody: Summer berry recipes

These stores are charting a course for more sustainable grocery shopping.The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

It’s the perfect way to relax your mind and stretch out your body after a long flight.Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »