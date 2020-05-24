News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Netanyahu heads to court as first sitting Israeli PM on trial

Netanyahu heads to court as first sitting Israeli PM on trial
Sunday, May 24, 2020 - 01:23 PM

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a tirade against the nation’s justice system as he arrived at court for the start of his corruption trial, accusing police and prosecutors of conspiring to “depose” him.

Netanyahu’s comments opened what is sure to be a tumultuous period for Israel as he becomes the country’s first sitting prime minister ever to go on trial.

Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in a series of corruption cases stemming from ties to wealthy friends.

He is accused of accepting lavish gifts and offering to grant favours to powerful media moguls in exchange for favourable coverage of him and his family.

He denies the charges.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s convoy arrives at Jerusalem district court (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s convoy arrives at Jerusalem district court (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

Netanyahu entered the Jerusalem courtroom wearing a blue surgical mask, in line with public health restriction due to the coronavirus pandemic. He stood and talked to his lawyers, refusing to sit until TV cameras left the room.

As the proceedings began, the lawyers and judges also wore masks, with the three-judge panel sitting behind a glass divider.

His lawyers said they would need two to three months to respond to the arraignment, and said they needed additional funds to add to their defence’s legal team.

When he arrived at the courthouse, Netanyahu revived his claims that he is the victim of a deep state-type conspiracy by media, police, prosecutors and judges out to oust him.

“The objective is to depose a strong, right-wing prime minister, and thus remove the nationalist camp from the leadership of the country for many years,” he said.

He said police and prosecutors had conspired to “tailor” a case against him, and said the evidence was “contaminated” and exaggerated. He called for the court proceedings to be broadcast live on TV to ensure “full transparency”.

“While the media continues to deal with nonsense, with these false, trumped-up cases, I will continue to lead the state of Israel and deal with issues that really matter to you,” he said, including to resuscitate the economy and “continue to save the lives of thousands of Israelis ahead of the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus.”

Critics have said that Netanyahu’s “deep state” arguments have undermined Israel’s court system and risk deeper damage to the country’s democratic institutions.

Netanyahu was forced to attend Sunday’s hearing at the Jerusalem district court, after his request to have his lawyers represent him instead was rejected.

The dramatic scene came just days after the long-serving leader swore in his new government, breaking more than a year of political stalemate following three inconclusive elections.

Netanyahu held his first Cabinet meeting with the new government just hours before heading to court.

Neither he nor any of his ministers addressed the looming trial but the country’s outgoing religious affairs minister wished Netanyahu that “God will bring the truth out” at his trial.

Netanyahu and his allies have spent months lashing out the country’s law enforcement system, and the charges against him have deeply divided the nation.

Ahead of the trial, two sets of protests and counter-protests gathered outside the courthouse and the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem.

Several of Netanyahu’s Likud Cabinet ministers, including the newly appointed internal security minister who oversees the police, came to the court to back him.

Netanyahu’s court appearance on Sunday caps a three-year investigation.

It also comes after more than a year of political turmoil, with three inconclusive elections finally ending last month when the Israeli leader and his main rival, former army chief Benny Gantz, came to a power-sharing deal.

There was no comment from Gantz or Blue and White on the trial.

As part of their power-sharing deal, Netanyahu will remain prime minister for the next 18 months, and alternative prime minister for the 18 months after, and will not be legally required to step down during what is expected to be a lengthy trial.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Benjamin NetanyahuIsraelTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

SNP calls for Cummings investigation in letter to UK's civil service chiefSNP calls for Cummings investigation in letter to UK's civil service chief

Spain’s far-right holds car protest against virus lockdownSpain’s far-right holds car protest against virus lockdown

No 10 – Cummings believes he behaved ‘reasonably and legally’ with lockdown tripNo 10 – Cummings believes he behaved ‘reasonably and legally’ with lockdown trip

British public slam Dominic Cummings as pressure grows on him to resignBritish public slam Dominic Cummings as pressure grows on him to resign


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection. You can print off and colour the painting below.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

Finn Ni Fhaolain is a marine scientist, chef and author of best selling cook book, Finn's World. Last year she received a McKenna Award for Milish the zero waste gluten-free business that she created. So who better to advise us on sustainable cooking...Chef Finn Ni Fhaolain's tips for a sustainable kitchen

Scrap conditioner and eat porridge for breakfast — Maresa Fegan has a 24-hour guide to going greenYour 24-hour guide to saving the planet by going green

In a time when our shopping and cooking needs to be efficient and easy, we are bringing back our One List, Five Meals recipe pages.One list, five meals: One shopping trip to feed your family this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »