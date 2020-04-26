News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Netanyahu ‘confident’ US will support West Bank annexation

Netanyahu ‘confident’ US will support West Bank annexation
Sunday, April 26, 2020 - 06:25 PM

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “confident” he would be able to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank this summer, with support from the US.

Speaking on Sunday to an online gathering of evangelical Christian supporters of Israel, Mr Netanyahu said US president Donald Trump’s Middle East plan envisioned turning over Israel’s dozens of settlements, as well as the strategic Jordan Valley, to Israeli control.

“A couple of months from now, I’m confident that that pledge will be honoured, that we will be able to celebrate another historic moment in the history of Zionism,” Mr Netanyahu said.

Israeli annexation of West Bank territory would be highly controversial, drawing widespread international condemnations and extinguishing any lingering hopes of establishing a viable independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East plan in January (Alex Brandon/AP)
Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East plan in January (Alex Brandon/AP)

The Palestinians, with wide international backing, seek the entire West Bank as part of an independent state.

They have already threatened to cancel existing peace agreements if Mr Netanyahu moves forward with his plan, while the European Union foreign policy chief said annexation would be a violation of international law and force the bloc to “act accordingly”. The UN’s Middle East envoy said such a step would “ignite” the region.

But Mr Netanyahu and his hard-line base are eager to move ahead while Mr Trump remains in office.

Annexation would be popular with Mr Trump’s evangelical base as he seeks to shore up support ahead of a difficult reelection battle.

Mr Netanyahu reached a power-sharing deal with his main rival, Benny Gantz, last week.

Although Mr Gantz, a former Israeli military chief, has given only lukewarm support for West Bank annexation, their coalition agreement allows Mr Netanyahu to present the plan to his cabinet and to parliament for fast-track approval.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war, and its settlements are now home to some 500,000 Israelis, in addition to over 200,000 Israelis living in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

After Mr Trump unveiled his Middle East plan in January, Mr Netanyahu pledged to begin annexing territory immediately.

But the Trump administration quickly delayed the plan, and the sides set up a joint committee to formulate a plan together.

Mr Netanyahu addressed a conference marking the 100th anniversary of the San Remo Conference, a post-First World War gathering in Italy that helped lay the foundations for Israel’s establishment in 1948.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Benjamin NetanyahuIsraelPalestineUNUSWest BankTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Global death toll from coronavirus pandemic passes 200,000Global death toll from coronavirus pandemic passes 200,000

UK coronavirus death toll tops 20,000UK coronavirus death toll tops 20,000

Gradual lockdown easing begins in some countriesGradual lockdown easing begins in some countries

Covid-19 death toll continues to rise in Scotland and Wales as new rules enforcedCovid-19 death toll continues to rise in Scotland and Wales as new rules enforced


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy spots printers and painters and shakes things up with woodturned wonders this week.Wish List: This week's must haves for your home

Stephen Graham was glad to take a break from his usual heavy roles to star in Code 404, a hilarious new comedy on Sky, writes Esther McCarthyWhy new Sky comedy has Stephen Graham is laughing on the inside

In 2013, Paco Rabanne welcomed Julien Dossena, the third designer in three years tasked with revamping the house’s clothing efforts, having spent four years working at another luxury label, Balenciaga.Julien Dossena: Menswear designs to help you escape

Paul Galvin is unapologetic about who he is and what he stands for. Maybe we could learn something from that in a time when we are offered endless opportunities to self-reflect writes Paul McLauchlan. Paul Galvin: 'I don’t give anyone style advice, that’s the best style advice'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »