Nepal’s upper house agrees redrawn map including territory claimed by India

Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 11:26 AM

Nepal’s upper house of parliament has signed off on a proposed constitutional amendment that would change the nation’s political map to include strategically important territory also claimed by India.

Already approved by the lower house, the proposed amendment still needs to be signed by the president before becoming official.

The proposed map has been strongly criticised by India and soured relations between the South Asian neighbours and a formal constitutional amendment is likely to further strain ties.

Premier Khadga Prasad Oli’s government has pushed for the amendment and it has widespread public support.

People with Nepalese flags light candles (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)
People with Nepalese flags light candles (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Nepal has long claimed the areas of Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh in accordance with an 1816 Sugauli treaty with the British Raj, although the areas have remained under the control of Indian troops since India fought a war with China in 1962.

India does not recognise Nepal’s claims, and says talks should be held on any outstanding boundary issues.

The border dispute between the two countries heated up again last month when India opened a Himalayan link road through one of the disputed regions that lies at a strategic junction with Tibet and China.

The 50-mile road, inaugurated by Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh, cuts through the Lipu Lekh Himalayan pass, considered one of the shortest and most feasible trade routes between India and China.

Nepal fiercely contested the inauguration of the road, seeing it as an incursion and a stark example of bullying by its much larger neighbour.


