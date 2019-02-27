NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Nepal Tourism Minister and five other people reportedly die in helicopter crash

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 10:14 AM

Nepal's tourism minister is reported to be among six people who were on board a helicopter which went missing amid bad weather in the country's mountainous region.

Nepal Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari. Picture: wwwrabindraadhikari.com.

Minister Rabindra Adhikari was among the six who boarded the helicopter when it left Kathmandu.

However, it is not clear if he got off the aircraft when it made a stop before it lost contact with the airport tower in Kathmandu, police said.

NDTV and Global Times have since reported that Mr Adhikari is among six people who died in the crash, quoting Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority.

A spokesman said rescuers are searching for the aircraft, but the weather conditions are making the operation difficult in an area about 250 miles east of the Nepalese capital.

-Press Association and Digital Desk Staff

More on this topic

Woman and two sons die in Nepal town in suspected menstrual exile

Nepal urged to improve weather warnings after climbing tragedy

Nine bodies recovered from remote Himalayan mountain


More in this Section

Former lawyer claims Trump knew about WikiLeaks email dump

Pakistan shoots down two Indian warplanes, army says

Trump and Kim near opening of second nuclear summit

Australian Cardinal George Pell to spend his first night in prison


Lifestyle

Style for all seasons: Invest in some high-quality items to evolve your wardrobe

Not about the looks as Bell X1 rock Cork

Steve Shelley: Banging a drum for Daydream

Gametech: Fortnite winner in for long haul

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »