Neighbour leaves note threatening to clamp police car while officers help 94-year-old burglary victim

Police in England got a note threatening to clamp one of their patrol cars as they were dealing with a burglary over the weekend.

West Midlands police officers were called to the house of a 94-year-old victim yesterday in Shirley and parked on the street to investigate.

The thief opened the door of the victim's house as the officers arrived, and they then chased and arrested the perpetrator before returning to their marked car.

However, to their shock, they found an angry note on the car windscreen complaining about their parking in a private bay.

It read: 'This car park is for residents only. This is just a warning this time if the vehicle is seen parked again it will be clamped. Thank you. (Do not ignore).'

West Midlands police responded to the note on Twitter saying they parked "professionally and considerately" while dealing with a crime and "safeguarding" the victim.

They added that "not all members of the public appreciate the good work they do".

#Solihull #BUnit attended reports or a distraction Burglary in Progress in Shirley. As officers arrived the offender opened the door of the address and was swiftly arrested. We then spent some time completing an investigation and safeguarding the 94 year old victim... — Force Response (@ResponseWMP) April 7, 2019

This meant we had to park our car in a parking space. It was parked professionally and considerately. Unfortunately not all members of the public appreciate the good work we do. When at incidents we do have to park our car. Wherever we are we are always there for a reason. pic.twitter.com/wZSE8wJzgU — Force Response (@ResponseWMP) April 7, 2019

Their tweets read: "#Solihull #BUnit attended reports or a distraction Burglary in Progress in Shirley. As officers arrived the offender opened the door of the address and was swiftly arrested.

"We then spent some time completing an investigation and safeguarding the 94 year old victim...

"This meant we had to park our car in a parking space. It was parked professionally and considerately. Unfortunately not all members of the public appreciate the good work we do.

"When at incidents we do have to park our car. Wherever we are we are always there for a reason."