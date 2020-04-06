Nearly 90,000 motorists win first stage of UK court action against Volkswagen

Around 90,000 motorists have won the first stage of a UK High Court action against Volkswagen over the installation of unlawful “defeat devices” in thousands of its diesel vehicles.

Almost 90,000 motorists who bought VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda diesel vehicles took legal action for compensation in a case, potentially the largest consumer action in English legal history.

Their lawyers claim VW contravened European emissions standards – which were designed “to save lives” – by installing unlawful “defeat devices” in its diesel vehicles, meaning the vehicles were emitting up to 40 times the legal limit of nitrogen dioxide when out on the road.

In September 2015, Volkswagen Group announced that 11m vehicles worldwide, including almost 1.2m in the UK, were affected, prompting a flurry of litigation around the world.

The aftermath of the scandal has seen VW pay more than €30bn in fines, recall costs and civil settlements, and has led to criminal charges by German prosecutors against current and former senior employees.

The English litigation was filed back in 2016, but reached what lawyers described as “a decisive court battle” at a preliminary hearing in December when the High Court was asked to decide whether the software installed in VW cars was a “defeat device” under EU regulations.

At the December hearing, the claimants’ barrister Tom de la Mare QC claimed in court that VW engines were “optimised to minimise the amount of pollutants” in emissions tests, meaning the vehicles operated in a “completely different way in the street to how it operated in the test”.

Mr de la Mare said European emissions standards were designed “to save lives”, adding that “the most up-to-date evidence” showed that pollution was “killing approximately 1,000 people a day in Europe”.

He said internal VW documents showed that the company has “long known that the software was unlawful and indefensible”, pointing to one document in which a VW employee said the vehicles would “flunk” emissions tests without the software.

He submitted that the documents showed a “clear acceptance that the software was the only basis on which they were meeting the emissions limits”.

VW’s barrister, Michael Fordham QC, argued that the claimants had misunderstood the legal definition of a defeat device.

A VW spokeswoman said before the December hearing: “It remains Volkswagen Group’s case that the claimants did not suffer any loss at all and that the affected vehicles did not contain a prohibited defeat device.”

- Additonal reporting by Press Association