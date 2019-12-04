News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Nato leaders filmed apparently gossiping about Donald Trump

Nato leaders filmed apparently gossiping about Donald Trump
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 09:38 AM

Nato leaders appeared to mock Donald Trump at a Buckingham Palace reception in England.

A huddle which included British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Princess Royal was filmed apparently gossiping about the US president’s unorthodox style on Tuesday night, although Mr Trump is not mentioned by name.

During the casual chat, as the leaders sipped drinks, Mr Johnson can be heard asking French President Emmanuel Macron: “Is that why you were late?”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says: “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.”

Later in the conversation Mr Trudeau adds: “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

A video clip of the chat, filmed as world leaders met ahead of a summit to mark Nato’s 70th anniversary, has been viewed almost four million times since it was posted online.

It came after Mr Trump branded Mr Macron’s comments that Nato is “brain dead” as “very nasty”, before the pair met on Tuesday at the US ambassador’s residence in London.

Mr Trump also pressed Mr Trudeau on Canada’s Nato spending at their bilateral meeting.

Meanwhile, following an evening reception hosted by Mr Johnson at Number 10, a member of the US Secret Service was pictured leaving with a Christmas bauble gifted to leaders.

Each Nato leader was given one of the decorations and invited to hang it from the Downing Street tree.

READ MORE

‘Serious misconduct’ by Trump takes centre stage at impeachment hearing

More on this topic

‘Serious misconduct’ by Trump takes centre stage at impeachment hearing‘Serious misconduct’ by Trump takes centre stage at impeachment hearing

Harry Dunn’s family hoping to discuss case with Trump and JohnsonHarry Dunn’s family hoping to discuss case with Trump and Johnson

Trump says G7 summit will be held at Camp David retreatTrump says G7 summit will be held at Camp David retreat

Trumps among guests as Queen hosts Nato leaders at palaceTrumps among guests as Queen hosts Nato leaders at palace

Donald TrumpNatopoliticsVideoTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Trump says G7 summit will be held at Camp David retreatTrump says G7 summit will be held at Camp David retreat

Trumps among guests as Queen hosts Nato leaders at palaceTrumps among guests as Queen hosts Nato leaders at palace

Trump and Macron build bridges after diplomatic flare-up over NatoTrump and Macron build bridges after diplomatic flare-up over Nato

France threatens EU retaliation over US plan for tariffs on cheese and ChampagneFrance threatens EU retaliation over US plan for tariffs on cheese and Champagne


Lifestyle

December isn’t just about putting on the glitz!Weekend Code: December isn't just about putting on the glitz

Three reviews this week: Two albums and one theatre.Reviews: Drama at Inish, Space Dimension Controller & Mtendere Mandowa

In December, the gaming industry is usually quieter than Santa’s social life.GameTech: Boneworks looks likely to hit target

Labrinth has been busy working with the likes of Beyoncé and Kanye West, and has channelled his outlook on the fame game into his own album, writes Ed Power.Don’t call it a comeback: Labrinth on his new album Imagination and The Misfit Kid

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »