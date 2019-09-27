News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Nasa unable to spot India’s lost moon lander

Nasa unable to spot India’s lost moon lander
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 09:42 AM

A Nasa orbiter circulating the moon was unable to spot India’s lost lander in newly released photos around its targeted landing site.

The American space agency stepped in to help the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) find Vikram, part of India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission which was meant to make a soft landing on the moon earlier this month.

But it seems the lander made a hard landing, Nasa said.

On September 8, the Press Trust of India reported that the ISRO had located the lander but is yet to see direct visual evidence of its position.

Nasa’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter scanned more than 92 miles of the area where Vikram was supposed to touch down, in hope of spotting the lander.

However, Nasa admitted that it was dusk when it took the photos on September 17, meaning Vikram could be hiding in a shadow.

The orbiter is due to pass over the site again in October, when the space agency expects more favourable lighting might reveal Vikram’s resting place.

The Indian mission was an attempt to look at permanently shadowed moon craters for signs of water, following its Chandrayaan-1 launch in 2008.

Only the US, the former Soviet Union and China have successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon.

- Press Association

IndiaLanderMoonNasaVikramTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Elderly British couple convicted after cocaine found in suitcases on cruise shipElderly British couple convicted after cocaine found in suitcases on cruise ship

Woman wanted to expose ‘love rat’ Premier League footballer, court toldWoman wanted to expose ‘love rat’ Premier League footballer, court told

BBC justifies Naga Munchetty reprimand over Donald Trump criticismBBC justifies Naga Munchetty reprimand over Donald Trump criticism

Michael Winner’s widow tells court she was tied up during robberyMichael Winner’s widow tells court she was tied up during robbery


Lifestyle

KINSALE LITERARY FEST: The third incarnation of the Words by Water event takes place next weekend with its most impressive line-up yet.Scene & heard: Here's your entertainment news round-up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »