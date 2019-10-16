News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Nasa says new spacesuits for moonwalking will consign bunny hops to history

Nasa says new spacesuits for moonwalking will consign bunny hops to history
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 11:39 AM

Nasa has revealed new spacesuits as it moves closer in its bid to return to the moon by 2024.

The American space agency unveiled two prototypes, one white model designed for exploring outside of the spacecraft on spacewalks, and a second orange suit for high-risk activity on the inside, such as launch and returning to Earth.

Amy Ross, a spacesuit engineer, said the new Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) for outside use has been made more flexible than before, making it easier for astronauts to move and bend.

Kristine Davis, a spacesuit engineer, wearing Nasa’s new suit designed for outside spacecraft (Nasa/Joel Kowsky)
Kristine Davis, a spacesuit engineer, wearing Nasa’s new suit designed for outside spacecraft (Nasa/Joel Kowsky)

It is so flexible that it allows users to put their arms overhead, something astronauts during the Apollo programme were not able to do.

“Zippers are bad and cables are bad so we have no zippers or cables on this suit,” she explained at a demonstration held in Washington DC.

“There will be fewer seams and new materials that keep the dust out.”

It also features new technology to better manage pressure and the gloves have been improved to allow greater dexterity.

“You’ll remember, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, they bunny hopped on the surface of the moon, well now we’re actually going to be able to walk on the surface of the moon, which is very different than our suits of the past,” said Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine.

The Orion Crew Survival System (OCSS) suit for high-risk activity inside spacecraft, such as launch (PA/Nasa/Joel Kowsky)
The Orion Crew Survival System (OCSS) suit for high-risk activity inside spacecraft, such as launch (PA/Nasa/Joel Kowsky)

The Orion suit used for launch and entry is made from fire resistant material and features a lighter and stronger helmet, with improvements to reduce noise.

Nasa is aiming to put the the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024 and maintain a presence with an ISS-like gateway orbiting around it, in hopes of eventually moving further into space to Mars.

Kenneth Bowersox, acting associate administrator for human exploration, recently cast some doubt on the target date for the Artemis missions to the moon, saying he would not bet anything on it.

Neil Armstrong had to bunny hop on the lunar surface (PA)
Neil Armstrong had to bunny hop on the lunar surface (PA)

Funding and technical challenges still need to come together in order to meet the White House-set deadline, the former space shuttle and space station commander told a congressional subcommittee last month.

MarsMoonNasaSpaceTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Spain on edge after two days of violent protests in CataloniaSpain on edge after two days of violent protests in Catalonia

Brexit Secretary confirms Johnson would request Brexit delay if no deal is in placeBrexit Secretary confirms Johnson would request Brexit delay if no deal is in place

Warmer spring evenings causing birds to breed earlier, research findsWarmer spring evenings causing birds to breed earlier, research finds

Extinction Rebellion arrest tally rises as group starts legal fight against banExtinction Rebellion arrest tally rises as group starts legal fight against ban


Lifestyle

Can you imagine Spanish churros, Moroccan tagines or even Christmas cakes without its fragrant taste?MIchelle Darmody: Warm smells of cinnamon

Rachel Howard visits the South Moravia region to sample this eastern European country’s finest tipples.They’re big on beer but could the Czech Republic be raising a glass to wine tourism too?

Lisa Salmon catches up with a cardiologist, who explains how a patient’s own stem cells can repair damage from heart disease and heart failure.How stem cells are mending broken hearts

Hannah Stephenson discovers America’s dark past and Martin Luther King’s vision for its future by following the civil rights trail.Charting America’s path to freedom on a road trip through the Deep South

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »