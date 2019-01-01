Nasa reaches New Horizons with fly-by of icy world four billion miles away

Nasa’s New Horizons spacecraft has survived humanity’s most distant exploration of another world.

Ten hours after the middle-of-the-night encounter four billion miles away, flight controllers in Laurel, Maryland, received word from the spacecraft that it had successfully completed its latest mission.

Confirmed! @NASANewHorizons flew by the most distant object ever visited by a spacecraft. Congratulations to the New Horizons team, @JHUAPL and the Southwest Research Institute for making history yet again! pic.twitter.com/t47BOmo7c1— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) January 1, 2019

Cheers erupted at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, home to mission control.

An anxious crowd in a nearby auditorium watching events joined in the loud celebration.

New Horizons zoomed past the small celestial object known as Ultima Thule three-and-a-half years after its spectacular brush with Pluto. (PA graphics)

Scientists say it will take nearly two years for New Horizons to beam back all its observations of Ultima Thule, a full billion miles beyond Pluto.

At that distance, it takes six hours for the radio signals to reach Earth.

- Press Association