NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Nasa reaches New Horizons with fly-by of icy world four billion miles away

Tuesday, January 01, 2019 - 05:09 PM

Nasa’s New Horizons spacecraft has survived humanity’s most distant exploration of another world.

Ten hours after the middle-of-the-night encounter four billion miles away, flight controllers in Laurel, Maryland, received word from the spacecraft that it had successfully completed its latest mission.

Cheers erupted at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, home to mission control.

An anxious crowd in a nearby auditorium watching events joined in the loud celebration.

New Horizons zoomed past the small celestial object known as Ultima Thule three-and-a-half years after its spectacular brush with Pluto.

(PA graphics)

Scientists say it will take nearly two years for New Horizons to beam back all its observations of Ultima Thule, a full billion miles beyond Pluto.

At that distance, it takes six hours for the radio signals to reach Earth.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

NasaPlutoSpaceUltima Thule

More in this Section

Earth artwork lets visitors enjoy astronauts’ view from space

UK can ‘turn a corner’ if MPs back Brexit deal, says Theresa May

Pedestrians injured as van ‘deliberately’ driven into New Year crowd in Tokyo

Kim Jong-un open to further talks between North Korea and United States


Lifestyle

Everlasting ‘Flowers’ turn Cork Opera House into a hot house

Ask an expert: Should I leave my wife for an old flame?

Carpet cleaning: Should you hire a professional or do it yourself?

5 things to start eating this January

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »