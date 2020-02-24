News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nasa mathematician portrayed in Hidden Figures dies

By Press Association
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 03:41 PM

Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who worked on Nasa’s early space missions and was portrayed in the film Hidden Figures, has died.

In a Monday morning tweet, Nasa said it celebrates her 101 years of life and her legacy of excellence and breaking down racial and social barriers.

Johnson was one of the so-called “computers” who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits by hand during Nasa’s early years.

Until 1958, Johnson and other black women worked in a racially segregated computing unit at what is now called Langley Research Centre in Hampton, Virginia. Their work was the focus of the Oscar-nominated 2016 film.

In 1961, Johnson worked on the first mission to carry an American into space. In 1962, she verified computer calculations that plotted John Glenn’s earth orbits.

At age 97, Johnson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honour.

