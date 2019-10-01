News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Nasa lander captures marsquakes and other Martian sounds

Nasa lander captures marsquakes and other Martian sounds
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 09:28 PM

Nasa’s InSight lander on Mars has captured the low rumble of marsquakes and a symphony of other otherworldly sounds.

Scientists released an audio sampling today. The sounds had to be enhanced for humans to hear.

InSight’s seismometer has detected more than 100 events, but only 21 are considered strong marsquake candidates.

The rest could be marsquakes — or something else.

The French seismometer is so sensitive it can hear the Martian wind as well as movements by the lander’s robot arm and other mechanical “dinks and donks” as the team calls them.

“It’s been exciting, especially in the beginning, hearing the first vibrations from the lander,” said Imperial College London’s Constantinos Charalambous, who helped provide the audio recordings.

“You’re imagining what’s really happening on Mars as InSight sits on the open landscape,” he added in a statement.

InSight arrived at Mars last November and recorded its first seismic rumbling in April.

A German drilling instrument, meanwhile, has been inactive for months.

Scientists are trying to salvage the experiment to measure the planet’s internal temperature.

The so-called mole is meant to penetrate 16ft beneath the Martian surface, but has managed barely 1ft.

Researchers suspect the Martian sand is not providing the necessary friction for digging, causing the mole to helplessly bounce around rather than burrow deeper, and to form a wide pit around itself.

READ MORE

'There is a human cost to relentless propaganda': Meghan Markle to take legal action against paper

More on this topic

India locates lander lost on final approach to moonIndia locates lander lost on final approach to moon

India loses communication with its unmanned moon landerIndia loses communication with its unmanned moon lander

European Space Agency blinks first in game of cosmic chicken with SpaceXEuropean Space Agency blinks first in game of cosmic chicken with SpaceX

Mars rover assembly complete ahead of 2020 launch dateMars rover assembly complete ahead of 2020 launch date

MarsNasaTOPIC: Space

More in this Section

Study links prenatal exposure to plastics chemical BPA to lung problems riskStudy links prenatal exposure to plastics chemical BPA to lung problems risk

Search for victims after bridge plunges into Taiwan baySearch for victims after bridge plunges into Taiwan bay

Former US president Jimmy Carter celebrates 95th birthdayFormer US president Jimmy Carter celebrates 95th birthday

Knifeman kills one and wounds nine at Finnish shopping centreKnifeman kills one and wounds nine at Finnish shopping centre


Lifestyle

What distinguishes farmhouse cheddar from the more available dairy version?It’s all in the milk: Differences between farmhouse cheddar and dairy version

As they celebrate four decades of Cork Folk Festival, organisers William ‘Hammy’ Hammond and Jim Walsh select some standout memories, writesCork Folk Festival: Forty years of music and fine fun

Rory Cowan pays tribute to his beloved mother Esther, and makes us chuckle along the way, in Mrs Cowan’s Boy, a new book about his relationship with his biggest supporter.Family guy: Rory Cowan writes a love letter to the power of family

I started writing songs aged eight.This Much I Know: Indigo Girls musician Emily Saliers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »