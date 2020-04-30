News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Nasa goes private for first astronaut lunar landers in decades

Nasa goes private for first astronaut lunar landers in decades
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 11:28 PM

Nasa is turning to private industry for the first lunar landers for astronauts in half a century – with three competing, quite contrasting versions.

Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine announced on Thursday the three companies that will develop, build and fly lunar landers, with the goal of returning astronauts to the moon in 2024 and ultimately on to Mars.

The companies are SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, led by Elon Musk; Blue Origin in Kent, Washington, founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos; and Dynetics, a Huntsville, Alabama, subsidiary of Leidos. Altogether, the contracts for the initial 10-month period total 967 million US dollars.

“This is the last piece that we need in order to get to the moon” by 2024, Mr Bridenstine said.

He noted it will be the first lunar lander since the last Apollo moon mission in 1972.

Over the next 10 months, each company will refine its concept and Nasa will decide which lander to test first.

Mr Bridenstine said Nasa will go with the company that has the highest probability of success by 2024.

Nasa will rely on its own Orion capsules and Space Launch System megarockets — still under development — to launch astronauts to the moon.

The two other companies, Boeing and Vivace, put in bids but were eliminated early on, leaving the three awarded contracts.

SpaceX’s proposed Starship lander is so tall that astronauts will use an elevator to get to and from the lunar surface.

Blue Origin’s version comes with a big ladder, according to artistic renderings. The Dynetics lander is so low to the ground that only a few steps are needed, like a front porch, a feature that Nasa gave high marks for safety and efficiency.

SpaceX is using its own Starship spacecraft — still under development in Texas — and its own rockets. Blue Origin and Dynetics are partnering with numerous subcontractors, including commercial launch companies.

Going commercial, Mr Bridenstine said, will drive down costs while increasing access.

It builds off of Nasa’s commercial cargo and crew programs for the International Space Station.

Just last November, SpaceX and Blue Origin were among the companies that won contracts to make cargo deliveries to the moon.

Nasa wants the new Artemis moon-landing programme to be sustainable, unlike Apollo, with multiple missions and multiple locations on the lunar surface.

While only one company will carry the first woman and next man to the lunar surface, all three will participate over the long haul, officials noted.

By learning how to live and work on another world — the moon — Nasa will be better equipped to eventually send astronauts to Mars, Mr Bridenstine said.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

UK ‘will not subordinate’ laws to EU after deadlocked Brexit trade talksUK ‘will not subordinate’ laws to EU after deadlocked Brexit trade talks

Vatican closes inquiry into 1983 disappearance of 15-year-old girlVatican closes inquiry into 1983 disappearance of 15-year-old girl

Covid-19 is ‘not man-made or genetically modified’, US spy agencies sayCovid-19 is ‘not man-made or genetically modified’, US spy agencies say

UK government urged to publish lockdown exit strategy to provide clarityUK government urged to publish lockdown exit strategy to provide clarity


Lifestyle

Evelyn Ring speaks to some experts researching Covid-19 and the best way we can protect ourselves from the virus.Defensive action: Steps can you take to build your immune system while staying at home

Sorting out Cork people for ages likeAsk Audrey: A lesbian daughter is the latest must-have accessory on the Rochestown Road

Three years after New Rules made her a star, Dua Lipa is back with a sophomore album of disco-tinged goodness. She talks life in lockdown, her love for New York and scoring her first number one. Alex Green finds out more.Dua Lipa's new rules mean taking things slow and easy

Arts editor Des O'Driscoll gives you the rundown on the best of the streaming services coming up over the next week.Our streaming tips for arts, film and TV over the coming week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »