News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Nasa chief casts doubt on 2024 moon landing by astronauts

Nasa chief casts doubt on 2024 moon landing by astronauts
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 06:38 PM

A top Nasa manager has cast doubt on the space agency’s ability to land astronauts on the moon by 2024.

Kenneth Bowersox, acting associate administrator for human exploration, told a Congressional subcommittee on Wednesday that Nasa is doing its best to meet the White House-imposed deadline.

But he says he would not bet anything on it.

Mr Bowersox — a former space shuttle and space station commander — says it is good for Nasa to have “that aggressive goal”.

He says many things need to come together, like funding and technical challenges, for 2024 to stand a chance.

And he acknowledges there is a lot of risk in making that date.

The Trump administration urged Nasa in March to accelerate its moon-landing plans by four years to 2024.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Housing Minister to investigate scale of 'sex for rent' incidents taking place

More on this topic

Nasa makes Star Trek joke after finding ‘dune footprint’ on MarsNasa makes Star Trek joke after finding ‘dune footprint’ on Mars

Nasa tries again to launch new Orion spacecraftNasa tries again to launch new Orion spacecraft

Jupiter mission blasts offJupiter mission blasts off

Space shuttle Atlantis makes final landingSpace shuttle Atlantis makes final landing

TOPIC: Nasa shuttle

More in this Section

Babies’ gut bacteria affected by delivery method, study findsBabies’ gut bacteria affected by delivery method, study finds

Trump and Johnson discuss need for ‘united’ response over Saudi oil attackTrump and Johnson discuss need for ‘united’ response over Saudi oil attack

Attack on oil installations ‘unquestionably sponsored by Iran’, say SaudisAttack on oil installations ‘unquestionably sponsored by Iran’, say Saudis

Three teenagers charged with murder over death of English police officerThree teenagers charged with murder over death of English police officer


Lifestyle

The top-ranking airport carried more than 107 million passengers last year.These are the world’s busiest airports

Try typing “Yas queen!” or “Shade” or “Don’t Fuck It Up” into a search engine and see what comes up.RuPaul's Drag Race is inventing a whole new internet subculture and language

Angela’s Ashes: The Musical at Cork Opera House brings some belly-laughs to Frank McCourt's tale, writes Marjorie Brennan.Perfect blend of belly laughs and emotion at Angela's Ashes: The Musical

Peter Dowdall has plenty of timely advice on preparing your plot for next spring Planting spring-flowering bulbs has to be one of my favourite tasks in the gardening year.It's not too early to prepare for spring - get planting now

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »