News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Nasa captures closest image yet of Bennu asteroid

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 01:03 PM

US space agency Nasa has captured its closest and most-detailed image yet of Bennu, a 78 billion kilogram asteroid which makes a close approach to Earth every six years.

It is the second time the spacecraft has put itself into orbit around the asteroid, snapping a shot at a distance of 0.4 miles from the asteroid’s surface.

Researchers behind the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft observing Bennu said the view is the closest orbit a spacecraft has ever made around a small planetary body in our solar system, breaking its own record set late in December in which it came as close as 1.3 kilometres (0.8 miles).

The latest image was captured by the agency’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft on June 13, showing half of the rock brightened by sunlight while the other half sits in the shadows.

Bennu’s largest boulder is also visible, protruding from the southern hemisphere.

OSIRIS-REx – which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security – Regolith Explorer – arrived at Bennu on December 3, after launching from Earth in September 2016.

Asteroids, which orbit the sun but are much smaller than planets, are among the oldest objects in the solar system and could provide answers about how Earth evolved.

Scientists believe that Bennu was originally part of a much larger asteroid which it broke away from around 700 million to two billion years ago.

- Press Association

AsteroidNasaSpaceTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit North Korea this week

Trump now a poster boy for the far-right, says London Mayor

Eight dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast

Four suspected murders in four days in London


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: ‘My mother’s become so high maintenance since moving closer – what should I do?’

Victoria Pendleton on veganism and why she thinks everyone should eat less meat

As Mean Girls turns 15, these are all the mid-Noughties fashion trends we hope never return

Zendaya has dyed her hair red, but how can you find the best shade for you?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »