News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Nancy Pelosi invites Donald Trump to give evidence to impeachment inquiry

Nancy Pelosi invites Donald Trump to give evidence to impeachment inquiry
By Press Association
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 11:50 AM

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Donald Trump to give evidence in front of investigators in the House impeachment inquiry ahead of a week that will see several key witnesses appear publicly.

Rejecting accusations from the president that the process has been stacked against him, Ms Pelosi said Mr Trump is welcome to appear or answer questions in writing, if he chooses.

“If he has information that is exculpatory, that means ex, taking away, culpable, blame, then we look forward to seeing it,” she said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’s Face The Nation.

Mr Trump “could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants”, she said.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer echoed that suggestion.

“If Donald Trump doesn’t agree with what he’s hearing, doesn’t like what he’s hearing, he shouldn’t tweet.

“He should come to the committee and testify under oath.

“And he should allow all those around him to come to the committee and testify under oath,” Mr Schumer told reporters.

He said the White House’s insistence on blocking witnesses from cooperating begs the question: “What is he hiding?”

The comments come as the House Intelligence Committee prepares for a second week of public hearings as part of its inquiry, including with the man who is arguably the most important witness.

Gordon Sondland, Mr Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, is among the only people interviewed to date who had direct conversations with the president about the situation because the White House has blocked others from cooperating with what they dismiss as a sham investigation.

And evidence suggests he was intimately involved in discussions that are at the heart of the investigation into whether Mr Trump held up US military aid to Ukraine to try to pressure the county’s president to announce an investigation into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 candidate, and his son, Hunter.

Multiple witnesses overheard a phone call in which Mr Trump and Mr Sondland reportedly discussed efforts to push for the investigations.

More on this topic

Impeachment probe hears of Gordon Sondland’s role on UkraineImpeachment probe hears of Gordon Sondland’s role on Ukraine

Democrats hold on to Louisiana governor’s seat despite Donald Trump’s best effortsDemocrats hold on to Louisiana governor’s seat despite Donald Trump’s best efforts

Donald Trump undergoes health check-upDonald Trump undergoes health check-up

Donald Trump overheard demanding Ukraine investigations, impeachment probe toldDonald Trump overheard demanding Ukraine investigations, impeachment probe told

Donald TrumpimpeachmentTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Hong Kong police enter university campus held by protestersHong Kong police enter university campus held by protesters

Venice hit by third exceptional tide in less than a weekVenice hit by third exceptional tide in less than a week

Iraqi protester killed amid fresh clashes on Baghdad bridgeIraqi protester killed amid fresh clashes on Baghdad bridge

Duke of York’s interview comments ‘could one day be used against him’Duke of York’s interview comments ‘could one day be used against him’


Lifestyle

About 70% of our planet is covered in water, in one form or another and it is vital to our survival.Appliance of science: Where does water come from?

Touched by the last rays of the sun, the grey mud of the estuary is dimpled with silver pools. Above them, rooks fly in their thousands, rooks uncountable, on different levels of the air.Interplay of rooks above Cillmanister a lovely mystery

A NEW survey confirms the presence of at least six rare spiders in Killarney National Park.Six rare spiders found in Killarney National Park

IT WAS written about an old ruin in Co Wexford but it may as well have been written for any other place.Islands of Ireland: Cows come home to Inishbarra

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »