Nancy Pelosi authorises drafting of impeachment articles against Trump

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that the House of Representatives is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“Our democracy is what is at stake,” Ms Pelosi said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

Ms Pelosi delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly by Christmas. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi makes a statement at the Capitol in Washington (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

She said she was authorising the drafting of articles of impeachment “sadly but with confidence and humility”.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Ms Pelosi said.

At the heart of the impeachment probe is a July call with the president of Ukraine, in which Mr Trump pressed the leader to investigate Democrats as Mr Trump was withholding aid to the country.

In her solemn announcement, Ms Pelosi added: “The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.

“The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardising the integrity of our elections.”