News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Nancy Pelosi authorises drafting of impeachment articles against Trump

Nancy Pelosi authorises drafting of impeachment articles against Trump
By Press Association
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 02:46 PM

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that the House of Representatives is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“Our democracy is what is at stake,” Ms Pelosi said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

Ms Pelosi delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly by Christmas.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi makes a statement at the Capitol in Washington (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi makes a statement at the Capitol in Washington (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

She said she was authorising the drafting of articles of impeachment “sadly but with confidence and humility”.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Ms Pelosi said.

At the heart of the impeachment probe is a July call with the president of Ukraine, in which Mr Trump pressed the leader to investigate Democrats as Mr Trump was withholding aid to the country.

In her solemn announcement, Ms Pelosi added: “The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.

“The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardising the integrity of our elections.”

READ MORE

European Space Agency working on technology to ’embrace’ defunct satellites

More on this topic

Fiery disagreements as Trump impeachment hearing opensFiery disagreements as Trump impeachment hearing opens

Donald Trump's UK visit: What we have learned so farDonald Trump's UK visit: What we have learned so far

Nato leaders filmed apparently gossiping about Donald TrumpNato leaders filmed apparently gossiping about Donald Trump

‘Serious misconduct’ by Trump takes centre stage at impeachment hearing‘Serious misconduct’ by Trump takes centre stage at impeachment hearing

DemocratsHouse of RepresentativesNancy PelosiPresident Donald TrumpTrumpTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Extinction Rebellion protester, 91, tells British court he ‘trembles’ for future generationsExtinction Rebellion protester, 91, tells British court he ‘trembles’ for future generations

France shuts down amid nationwide strike over pension reformsFrance shuts down amid nationwide strike over pension reforms

Brexit Party MEPs quit as they accuse Farage of putting EU exit at riskBrexit Party MEPs quit as they accuse Farage of putting EU exit at risk

European Space Agency working on technology to ’embrace’ defunct satellitesEuropean Space Agency working on technology to ’embrace’ defunct satellites


Lifestyle

The bug causes vomiting and diarrhoea and can leave people feeling weak.Tips to help stop the spread of the dreaded norovirus

Susan McGarvey, public health nurse, Arranmore, Co Donegal.Working Life: Public health nurse Susan McGarvey

I have a mild dose of laryngitis, brought on by a throat infection. I’ve tried gargling with salted water but it hasn’t helped much. What would you recommend?Natural Health: How to deal with incredibly frustrating laryngitis

Searching for the perfect perfume to gift this Christmas? Rachel Marie Walsh picks the best.Searching for the perfect perfume to gift this Christmas? We've got you covered

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »