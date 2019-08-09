News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Nagasaki mayor hits out at nuclear powers on 74th anniversary of bombing

Nagasaki mayor hits out at nuclear powers on 74th anniversary of bombing
By Press Association
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 10:12 AM

The mayor of Nagasaki has criticised nuclear states including the US and Russia as the city marked the 74th anniversary of the atomic bombing which ended the Second World War.

Tomihisa Taue said nuclear powers are undermining the survivors’ efforts towards building a nuclear-free world.

The mayor lamented that the idea of “useful” nuclear weapons appears to be gaining traction.

People attend a mass at the Urakami Cathedral in Nagasaki to mark the 74th anniversary of the world’s second atomic bomb attack (Kyodo/AP)
People attend a mass at the Urakami Cathedral in Nagasaki to mark the 74th anniversary of the world’s second atomic bomb attack (Kyodo/AP)

He said both the US and Russia are returning to the development and deployment of nuclear weapons, as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty is dissolved.

Mr Taue urged world leaders to visit the atomic-bombed cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and learn first-hand the inhumanity of nuclear weapons.

Survivors and other participants marked the 11.02am blast in Nagasaki with a minute of silence.

The US bombing killed 70,000 people, and was followed by Japan’s surrender, ending the Second World War.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Police to provide update on missing Irish teen Nóra Quoirin

More on this topic

Exit polls show Abe’s ruling bloc wins elections in JapanExit polls show Abe’s ruling bloc wins elections in Japan

Police get arrest warrant as survivor recalls Kyoto arsonPolice get arrest warrant as survivor recalls Kyoto arson

Update: Dozens dead after Japanese animation studio hit by arson attackUpdate: Dozens dead after Japanese animation studio hit by arson attack

Heavy rain in Japan causes floods, mudslides and a blackoutHeavy rain in Japan causes floods, mudslides and a blackout

NagasakiTOPIC: Japan

More in this Section

Boris Johnson tells MPs to ‘get on and deliver’ BrexitBoris Johnson tells MPs to ‘get on and deliver’ Brexit

Kyrgyzstan’s ex-president calls for government’s removal after arrest bid failsKyrgyzstan’s ex-president calls for government’s removal after arrest bid fails

India arrests hundreds in Kashmir as Pakistan cuts railway linkIndia arrests hundreds in Kashmir as Pakistan cuts railway link

Briton found dead on Greek island died after falling from height – coronerBriton found dead on Greek island died after falling from height – coroner


Lifestyle

Children as young as six are suffering from stress. Claire Spreadbury talks to Dr Preethi Daniel about the warning signs, and how you can help.Worried about your child’s mental health? Here’s how to spot the early signs

In its final year at Dun Laoghaire Harbour, Beatyard provided a convenient and mud-free setting, along with some great music, writes Ed Power.Beatyard review: A convenient and mud-free setting with some great music

The latest news on events happening in the art and antiques world.Art and antiques update

Microdosing — taking a tiny amount of mood-altering LSD or magic mushrooms — is seemingly on the increase. Should we be worried, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Mind altering: Is mircodosing safe?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »