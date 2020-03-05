News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Music therapy can improve brain and motor function in stroke patients – study

Music therapy can improve brain and motor function in stroke patients – study
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 11:30 PM

Music therapy can help improve brain and motor function in stroke patients, scientists say.

A new study has found taking part in music sessions can boost mood and improve concentration in patients recovering from stroke.

Those participating in the two-year sessions, alongside existing stroke rehabilitation treatment, also reported physical benefits such as better arm function and gait.

Based on their trials, the researchers are preparing a proposal for an NHS-funded permanent music sessions post on the stroke ward at the Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge, where the study was conducted.

Dr Alex Street, senior research fellow at the Anglia Ruskin University’s Cambridge Institute for Music Therapy Research, said: “The fact 675 sessions were carried out in two years is in itself an indication of the success of the treatment.

“Staff felt that using music and instruments allowed patients to achieve a high amount of repetition to help achieve their goals.

“They felt that the exercises appear less clinical, because the patients are playing music with the music therapist, and they are receiving immediate feedback from the exercises, through the sounds they create.”

Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge (Chris Radburn/PA)
Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge (Chris Radburn/PA)

The study involved 177 stroke patients who took part in the Neurologic Music Therapy (NMT) sessions for two years.

The sessions involved playing musical instruments such as keyboard, drums and hand-held percussion, along with touchscreen instruments on the iPad.

Alongside the NMT sessions, the participants also took part in the existing stroke rehabilitation programmes, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and clinical psychology.

Playing instruments on a regular basis was found to improve the finger movements of the patients.

The team also found the music sessions boosted mood, improved concentration and brain function, and had positive impact on patient engagement.

But the team say further research is necessary to “establish potential effects of music therapy on recovery rate and length of hospital stay”.

The findings are published in the journal Topics in Stroke Rehabilitation.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Coronavirus halts pilgrimages to Mecca and Friday prayers in IranCoronavirus halts pilgrimages to Mecca and Friday prayers in Iran

Amputees use thought to move individual fingers in bionic limbAmputees use thought to move individual fingers in bionic limb

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders still standing as rivals wilt in White House raceJoe Biden and Bernie Sanders still standing as rivals wilt in White House race

Italian schools to close until March 15 amid Covid-19 outbreakItalian schools to close until March 15 amid Covid-19 outbreak


Lifestyle

The return of Genesis, a feast of French film, and Beckett at the Everyman: arts/ents editor Des O'Driscoll has the lowdownScene and Heard: returning legends and noisy talkies

One of The Menu’s great comrades, the wonderful Waterford chef-turned-teacher Michael Quinn, is taking his charges, final-year BA (Hons) culinary arts students in Waterford Institute of Technology.The Menu: Culinary revolution as students take over

From running venues to managing festivals, numerous women are front and centre in the cultural life of the Rebel county. Ellie O’Byrne spoke to some them about progress and challengesThe first ladies of Cork arts

Clare Kennedy, advanced midwife practitioner, HSEWorking Life: 'Depending on the day, I will be in the antenatal clinics, postnatal visits or labour ward'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »