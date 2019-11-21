News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Music industry workers ‘twice as likely to develop tinnitus’

Music industry workers ‘twice as likely to develop tinnitus’
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 12:01 AM

People working in the music industry are nearly twice as likely to develop tinnitus as those in quieter occupations, according to a study.

Researchers compared levels of hearing difficulties and tinnitus between employees in the construction, agricultural, music and finance industries.

The study, led by a team at the University of Manchester, found health and lifestyle factors had relatively little impact and noise exposure was by far the biggest risk to developing the condition in which people hear ringing, buzzing or whistling noises in the absence of any external sounds.

Musicians who reportedly suffer from tinnitus include Bob Dylan, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, Ozzy Osbourne and The Jam bassist Bruce Foxton.

Liam Gallagher reportedly suffers from tinnitus (Ian West/PA)
Liam Gallagher reportedly suffers from tinnitus (Ian West/PA)

Dr Sam Couth, who is based at the university’s centre for audiology and deafness, said: “Our research shows that people working in the music industry are at considerable risk of developing tinnitus, and this risk is largely due to exposure to loud noise.

“This includes performing musicians, music directors and production staff for all genres of music.

“Musicians are advised to wear hearing protection when noise levels exceed 85 decibels, which is roughly equivalent to the noise produced by a passing diesel truck.

“Most amplified concerts exceed 100 decibels, meaning that musicians shouldn’t be exposed to that level of noise for more than 15 minutes without proper hearing protection.

Most amplified concerts can exceed 100 decibels (PA)
Most amplified concerts can exceed 100 decibels (PA)

“Changes to legislation have increased hearing protection use and reduced levels of hearing problems in the construction industry but the music industry lags behind.

“Musicians should wear earplugs designed specifically for listening to music so that the quality of the sound remains high, whilst the risk of hearing damage is reduced.”

Joe Hastings, head of health and welfare at Help Musicians UK said: “We welcome this research undertaken by Dr Couth’s department which supports our insights into the risks posed to musicians’ hearing arising from prolonged exposure to noise.

“We are currently working in partnership with British Tinnitus Association to investigate the potentially devastating impact of tinnitus in musicians.”

The study was published in the journal Trends in Hearing.

HearingTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Israel set for third election after kingmaker refuses to back any candidateIsrael set for third election after kingmaker refuses to back any candidate

BT calls for Prince Andrew to be dropped as patron of digital skills award schemeBT calls for Prince Andrew to be dropped as patron of digital skills award scheme

Scores killed as Iran cracks down on fuel protests – AmnestyScores killed as Iran cracks down on fuel protests – Amnesty

How charities, universities and sponsors have reacted to Prince Andrew’s interviewHow charities, universities and sponsors have reacted to Prince Andrew’s interview


Lifestyle

It won’t come as news to mothers-to-be that they are not eating for two, as the old saying goes, but the number of extra calories needed may come as a surprise. And it’s much fewer than you might think.Eating for two: It's quality not quantity of food that matters during pregnancy

No. It is such a small word, yet at times, something many of us find difficult to utter. The inability to say no to work, friends or family can cause so much stress in our lived lives.Learning Points: Just say no, there’s power in that little word

Fiona Kelleher has set some of the works of Múscraí poets Seán Ó Riordáin and Séamus Ó Céilleachair to music, writes Pet O'ConnellPoetry and music combine in reimagining of works of Seán Ó Riordáin and Séamus Ó Céilleachair

I fear I might be getting to that stage with my daughter Joan, who is 8, whereby I am the needy one! I fear I might be getting to that stage with my daughter Joan, who is 8, whereby I am the needy one!Mum's the word: I’m the needy one... I get the kiss off from my own daughter!

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »