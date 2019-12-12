Murdered UK student’s family reveal heartache in emotional statement

The grieving relatives of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death in London have said “our hearts are eternally broken”.

The brother of Mohamed Abdullah Al Araimi, who was murdered on his way home from a meal out with friends, issued an emotional appeal for “space and silence to grieve” on behalf of his family.

The King’s College politics and economics student, an Omani national living in London, was stabbed near luxury department store Harrods in Knightsbridge in the early hours of Friday December 6.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 12.40am, the Metropolitan Police said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, his brother Salem Abdullah Al Araimi said: “Last Friday, December 6, will be etched in the minds of our close-knit family forever.

“While going about our daily lives in Muscat, we had little idea of the tragic and unexpected events unfolding in London that have irreversibly changed the course of our family’s lives.

Our hearts are eternally broken.

The statement added: “Mohamed Al Araimi, a politics and economics student at King’s College, was strolling, as he often did, in Knightsbridge when armed men senselessly stabbed and killed him.

“The motives for this horrific attack are unknown and the varying reports printed in some of the press have caused even more distress.

“Until the circumstances and details of this heinous crime are fully substantiated, we respectfully ask for the space and silence to grieve as a family.

“We have full confidence in the Metropolitan Police and their ability to bring this investigation to a speedy and just conclusion.

“Mohamed has now returned to his maker. May God have mercy on his soul.”

A 20-year-old friend of the student was also injured in the attack and taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge, who is leading the investigation, previously appealed for anyone who was in Sloane Street at the time to come forward.

The student was one of three people fatally stabbed in London in the space of just 24 hours.

Two other men in their 20s were murdered in knife attacks between Thursday afternoon and the early hours of Friday morning in London.

Exauce Ngimbi, 22, was pronounced dead in Hackney, east London, shortly after 2.30pm on Thursday after an altercation with a group, Scotland Yard said.

The third victim is believed to be drill rapper Crosslom Davis, 20, a member of the Harlem Spartans music group, based in Kennington, south London.

Mr Davis – who made music under the stage name Bis – was pronounced dead just after 3.30am on Friday in Deptford, south-east London.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police incident room on 020 8358 0300 or call 101. People can also tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, people can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.