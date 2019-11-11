News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Murder suspect professor ordered to be detained by Russian court

By Press Association
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 03:50 PM

A court in Russia has rejected a defence lawyer’s request for a prominent Russian history professor, who is suspected of murdering and dismembering a female student, to be released under house arrest pending trial.

The St Petersburg court ordered Oleg Sokolov to be detained for two months.

Sokolov was detained on Saturday after being pulled from St Petersburg’s Moika River, where a backpack containing two severed arms also was found.

Oleg Sokolov is a prominent Russian history professor (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
The arms were identified as those of the student. Police said other body parts were found in Sokolov’s home near the river.

Sokolov has confessed to the killing, according to his lawyer, Alexander Pochuev.

