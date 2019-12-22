Murder probe after two women found dead in UK village; man arrested

Update: In an updated statement about the two killings, Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart said: “In response to media speculation I wish to make it absolutely clear that this is not a knife crime.”

Forensics officers are searching the front garden of one property on Hazel Way.

One neighbour, who did not see or hear anything during today’s incident and did not want to be named, described the area as quiet but said the incident was “frightening”.

Update: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women were killed in a village in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to a house on Hazel Way, Crawley Down, on Sunday morning and found the two women outside and a man seriously injured inside.

Reports suggested that a knife had been involved in the attack.

Sussex Police said it was an isolated incident with no further risk to the public.

The force gave no further details about the arrested man or the cause of death. The injured man has been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

UK police investigating 'major incident' as two feared dead in stabbing

Two people are feared dead after a reported stabbing in England.

Sussex Police said it was investigating a “major incident” in Crawley Down amid reports of a knife attack.

One neighbour posted on social media that people had been “killed” and other reports quoted neighbours saying two people were dead and another injured.

Pictures taken at the scene on Hazel Way showed white sheets covering what were said to be two bodies.

#Breaking: Just in - Two people's throats have been cut and were stabbed on the streets in the streets of the town of #Crawley in West of #Sussex, the 2 people were dead on the spot and a manhunt has been underway to find the "suspects" all happened in broad daylight. #UK pic.twitter.com/GndN6aZkGB — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) December 22, 2019

Sussex Police said that they also found a man seriously injured inside who has been taken to hospital in Brighton.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, of the Sussex and Surrey major crime team, said: “At this time we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no ongoing risk to members of the public.

“This is a fast-moving investigation which will see significant police resources deployed to the scene for the forseeable future. We are grateful for the support and patience of the local community while we conduct our enquiries.”

She added: “My thoughts are very much with the friends and family of the two women who have sadly lost their lives.”

A neighbour told the PA news agency there were seven police cars and two ambulances parked in the street and a helicopter overhead.

“All I know is that I was coming home from Crawley at around 11.30am and I was passed by the ambulance crews and most of the police cars.”

He said a cordon was still in place and that police were restricting access to the street.