NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Murder investigation launched in UK after death of one-year-old girl

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 10:47 AM

Police in England are questioning a man on suspicion of murder after a baby girl died in the north of the country.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were alerted by medical staff in Wigan on Thursday at around 2pm that a one-year-old child was being taken to hospital with head injuries.

She received urgent medical treatment but died on Friday.

Police attend the scene at Fleming Court in Shevington, Wigan (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and forensic teams have been searching a property on Fleming Court in the Shevington area of Wigan.

READ MORE: Chris Grayling facing grilling over Brexit Eurotunnel payout

Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Daniels said: “All murder investigations are understandably upsetting, but when it involves a child as young as this it’s particularly distressing for everyone involved.”

He added: “We are currently trying to build a picture of what has happened in the lead up to this little girl’s death and how she has come to sustain her injuries. 

“Specially trained officers continue to offer their support to loved ones at this terrible time.

“While this investigation progresses, we’d encourage anyone who might have information about this death to please contact us.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Girl, 17, stabbed to death in London park

I love scoring from set-pieces – Klopp keen for Liverpool to add to goal threat

Simon Pegg shows off body transformation for new film role

Russian Nobel winner Alferov dies aged 88


KEYWORDS

MurderWigan

More in this Section

Spain to allow UK citizens to remain in country in no-deal Brexit

Brothers in Empire actor Jussie Smollett case say they have ‘tremendous regret’

US student's parents blame North Korean 'evil regime' for son's death

‘Scary clown’ rapper jailed after brandishing shotgun at police


Lifestyle

A call to arms against invaders lurking in your garden

Wish List: Stunning showers, scents and sea sponges

Designers striking a balance for gender equality

The how-to guide to stripping wallpaper

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »