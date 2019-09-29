News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed in north London

By Press Association
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 02:51 PM

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found stabbed at a home in north London.

Emergency services were called to the address in Tennyson Close, Enfield, at 7.23pm on Saturday where the victim was found fatally injured.

The victim, who is in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The Met said no-one else is being sought in connection with the death and that they believe the victim and the suspect were related to one another.

- Press Association

