Murder investigation launched after boy killed in hit-and-run outside Essex school

By Press Association
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 08:19 PM

A murder investigation has been launched after a 12-year-old boy was killed when a car crashed into children near an Essex school.

Police are searching for a silver Ford Ka believed to have been involved in the fatal collision outside Debden Park High School, in Loughton.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital, where he died, while a number of other people – including three teenagers thought to be pupils at the school in Willingale Road – were injured.

Essex Police said none of the other people injured, which included two 15-year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman, are believed to have life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the scene just after 3.20pm on Monday.

Detective chief inspector Rob Kirby said: “This has been a truly shocking incident and my deepest sympathies are with all those involved.

“I would like to thank the many members of the public who have called us with information and spoken to our officers, as well as those who provided crucial medical assistance at the scene.

“I would urge anyone with information, dash cam footage, or who may have seen anything on social media that they think could be crucial, to call us on 101 and quote incident number 726 of 2 December.”

