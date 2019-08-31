‘Multiple victims’ after shooting in Texas

Police say there are “multiple gunshot victims” in central Texas after one or more suspects opened fire.

The Midland, Texas, Police Department said that one of the suspects is believed to be driving a gold-coloured vehicle and has a rifle.

Falcons: law enforcement in Midland and Odessa are working to locate and contain a shooter. Please stay in your dorm or office and do not open your doors. There were initial reports that the suspect was in east odessa. We will post here as soon as the situation is under control — UT Permian Basin (@utpb) August 31, 2019

Authorities in Odessa, Texas, say the other shooter is believed to be driving a US Postal Service vehicle.

Police in Odessa say one or possibly two suspects hijacked the postal vehicle and was firing at random, hitting multiple people.

The University of Texas Permian Basin campus has gone into lockdown. There have been no reports of fatalities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.

