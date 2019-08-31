News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Multiple victims’ after shooting in Texas

‘Multiple victims’ after shooting in Texas
By Press Association
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 11:23 PM

Police say there are “multiple gunshot victims” in central Texas after one or more suspects opened fire.

The Midland, Texas, Police Department said that one of the suspects is believed to be driving a gold-coloured vehicle and has a rifle.

Authorities in Odessa, Texas, say the other shooter is believed to be driving a US Postal Service vehicle.

Police in Odessa say one or possibly two suspects hijacked the postal vehicle and was firing at random, hitting multiple people.

The University of Texas Permian Basin campus has gone into lockdown. There have been no reports of fatalities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.

- Press Association

More on this topic

An anonymous flyer denies Bigfoot is the reason for bridge closureAn anonymous flyer denies Bigfoot is the reason for bridge closure

Assassin of Robert F Kennedy attacked in prisonAssassin of Robert F Kennedy attacked in prison

Gardaí highlight costs of US visits as Pence arrives earlyGardaí highlight costs of US visits as Pence arrives early

US distillery agrees to drop Highland name but can still call produce whiskyUS distillery agrees to drop Highland name but can still call produce whisky

TOPIC: US

More in this Section

Sacking of British Chancellor’s aide by Johnson’s adviser played down by UK Government sourcesSacking of British Chancellor’s aide by Johnson’s adviser played down by UK Government sources

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account hackedTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account hacked

Experts on watch for more explosions from Stromboli volcanoExperts on watch for more explosions from Stromboli volcano

Concerns as hurricane could put 10 million at risk in FloridaConcerns as hurricane could put 10 million at risk in Florida


Lifestyle

I have a few things to report on this week but in particular I want to talk about a re-tasting of the wines of Mandrarossa, an excellent Sicilian producer I mentioned first a year ago.Wine with Leslie Williams

I discovered a new refill shop near where I live. It is a great addition to the neighbourhood, you can bring jars or your own bags and purchase the amount of nuts, seeds, rice or toiletries that suits you. I filled a jar with a scoop of fresh and perky walnuts on my last visit and I have been using them in my baking and cooking ever since.Michelle Darmody: Baking with walnuts

The birthplace of Irish hospitality is undoubtedly east Cork thanks to Myrtle Allen and her Ballymaloe House and the market town of Midleton, long time host of one of the country’s original farmer’s markets, is the very natural HQ for the upcoming fEAST food festival (September 1-8) although events span the region.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Anyone who has children can attest to the healing and restorative powers of a solo trip to the supermarket.Lindsay Woods: I had forgotten what a gargantuan task it feels to attempt the weekly shop with a toddler in tow

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »