‘Multiple victims’ after shooting attack at California bowling alley

Saturday, January 05, 2019 - 09:20 AM

Police in California say they are responding to a shooting believed to involve multiple victims at a bowling alley near Los Angeles.

The Torrance Police Department said in a tweet there were “reports of shots fired with multiple victims down” at Gable House Bowl.

Police are urging people to “stay away from the area” near the bowling alley.

Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.

Torrance, California, is a coastal city about 20 miles from Los Angeles.

- Press Association


